This Machine Has a Soul Will Change Your Mind About Participatory Budgeting

What started as a dream of the Buntport Theater crew is now a reality with the debut of This Machine Has a Soul, a community project kick-started by Warm Cookies of the Revolution founder Evan Weissman and an army of creatives, as well as Denver City Council District 9 movers and shakers. Their goal? To explain how neighborhood-generated budgeting works and why communities should decide how their tax money is used. And to do it in an entertaining, involving way, with a Rube Goldberg-like machine based in a garage in Swansea.

Though the installation will only be up for five days, beginning Thursday, August 16, Weissman says the months-long process that produced it has been just as important as the final product that the public will see.

“This project has been going on for two years, but the only part anyone knew about in the beginning is this part,” Weissman explains. “It feels like this [installation] is the sexy part, but there were all these residents and kids who for the better part of two years spent time researching it and doing all the dirty work to make it happen. The installation is inspired by that process.”