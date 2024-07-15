 Photos: Monthly French Bulldog Meetup in Conifer | Westword
Photos: The Monthly French Bulldog Meetup in Conifer

About 25 French Bulldogs and their owners escaped the heat in Conifer this weekend.
July 15, 2024
July's Denver Frenchie meetup escaped the heat in Conifer this weekend.
We could all use a bit of a timeline cleanser after this past weekend.

On Sunday, July 14, in Conifer, the Denver Frenchie Meetup Facebook group hosted its monthly gathering away from the scorching heat in the city. About 25 French Bulldogs and their owners enjoyed an afternoon of running around, making pup pals and eating treats. Take a look at the fun below:
click to enlarge French Bulldogs in Conifer
If she wasn't preoccupied by the hose, three-year-old Ruby loved chasing after her tennis ball.
Jack Spiegel
click to enlarge French Bulldogs in Conifer
Ruby could not get enough of the hose.
Jack Spiegel
click to enlarge French Bulldogs in Conifer
Brewski was the host of Sunday's Meetup.
Jack Spiegel
click to enlarge French Bulldogs in Conifer
Brewski's hind legs are immobile, so his owners got him a pair of shorts so his legs don't drag on the ground.
Jack Spiegel
click to enlarge French Bulldogs in Conifer
We tried telling Rosco to chew with his mouth closed, but he didn't listen.
Jack Spiegel
click to enlarge French Bulldogs in Conifer
Bandit's name was pretty fitting.
Jack Spiegel
click to enlarge French Bulldogs in Conifer
5-month-old Rainbow was a little afraid of hanging with the big dogs.
Jack Spiegel
click to enlarge French Bulldogs in Conifer
She did like teasing them, though.
Jack Spiegel
click to enlarge French Bulldogs in Conifer
Peanut was the goodest boy.
Jack Spiegel
click to enlarge French Bulldogs in Conifer
Arlo's fur was not so white by the end of the day.
Jack Spiegel
click to enlarge French Bulldogs in Conifer
The zoomies were in full effect.
Jack Spiegel
click to enlarge French Bulldogs in Conifer
This month's meetup was hosted by Brewski (oh, and his owners, too).
Jack Spiegel
