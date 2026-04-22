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There’s plenty to do around Denver this week, from taco tours and getting tattoos for a good cause to the Colorado Wine Walk and La Primavera festival. This list is refreshed every Wednesday and Friday; bookmark this page for weekly updates on local events in Denver.

On a budget? Check out our list of free things to do. But for now, stick around for events worth the price of admission in and around Denver:

This Week

Book Launch Party for High Country: A Mountain Town Thriller

Wednesday, April 22, 6 to 8 p.m.

Denver Book Society, 1700 Humboldt Street

Local Denver author Jonathan W. Postal celebrates the release of his debut novel, High Country: A Mountain Town Thriller, a crime story set in the rugged Colorado Mountains where a determined sheriff navigates a web of secrets, danger and deception in a landscape both beautiful and unforgiving. Join Postal for refreshments and a book signing. The event is free to attend, but signed copies of the book will be available for purchase. RSVP here.

Flash Fundraiser

Friday, April 24, noon to 7 p.m.

Chokecherry Tattoo, 2331 East 28th Avenue

Chokecherry Tattoo is hosting a flash fundraiser for artist Autumn Raynne’s sister, Sky Murphy, who recently underwent surgery for a rare congenital chest wall deformity that had been impacting her daily life, heart, and lungs. With the theme horror Bratz dolls, this flash fundraiser will have flash tattoos available by Raynne and other artists. Learn more about Murphy or donate to the GoFundMe here.

Denver Taco Tour

Friday, April 24, through Sunday, April 26; Friday, May 1 through Sunday, May 3; and Tuesday, May 5

Meets at 1890 Wazee Street

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a walking taco tour that will visit four iconic stops across LoDo and RiNo. The tour starts at Kachina Cantina on the Dairy Block, then heads to Mexico City for one of Denver’s classic fried tacos, spices things up at La Diabla with bold Mexico City–style flavor, and finishes at Los Chingones in RiNo. Each stop includes a taco, with optional alcohol pairings available along the way. Tickets are $55 for adults, $85 for adults with drinks and $45 for children. Choose a date and get tickets here.

Estes Park Bigfoot Days

Friday, April 24, and Saturday, April 25

Estes Park, 500 Big Thompson Avenue

Estes Park Bigfoot Days offers a variety of weekend plans for the whole family, including a Bigfoot BBQ on Friday, April 24, with food, drinks, music, and photos. Tickets for adults are $100 and $50 for children. On Saturday, the fun continues with a free outdoor festival in Bond Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., which includes axe throwing, inflatable games, craft and food vendors, and the famous Bigfoot calling contest. Additionally, there will be a half-marathon and 5k on Saturday morning. Registration for the half-marathon is $167, while the 5k is $70 for adults and free for children. Then the weekend ends with a free feature film premiere of The Squatch. Find more information and tickets for Estes Park Bigfoot Days and its events here.

Scientist-turned-comedian Ben Miller brings his internationally touring show to Denver. DMNS

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Volcano: A Science Comedy Show – Ben Miller

Friday, April 24, 9 p.m.

Denver Museum of Nature & Science Infinity Theater, 2001 Colorado Boulevard

Scientist-turned-comedian Ben Miller brings his internationally touring show to Denver, exploring volcanology, Hawaiian history, space volcanoes, and more. Miller made history in 2023 as the first stand-up comedian selected as artist in residence at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. His debut hour, “Stand-Up Science,” sold out at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2022, which he now tours internationally. Tickets are $25 for the public and $20 for DMNS members.

La Primavera: A Celebration of Spring

Saturday, April 25, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Museum of Outdoor Arts – Marjorie Park, 6331 South Fiddlers Green Circle, Greenwood Village

Celebrate spring with family and friends at La Primavera, a festival inspired by elements of the Gaelic Beltane tradition and European May Day festivities honoring renewal, community, and the return of longer, brighter days. Tickets include a pancake brunch, live Celtic music, folk dancing, flower crown craft stations, face painting, and more. Adult tickets also include three cocktails, drinks, or concession items from the bar.

Colorado Wine Walk

Sunday, April 26, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.

Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee Street

Join Colorado’s revolutionizing winetasting tradition at Colorado Wine Walk presented by Henkel Law Firm, an annual spring celebration of the Centennial State wine industry. The event features a selection of wineries from the Front Range to the Western Slope. Guests will be able to enjoy food prepared by six-time James Beard-nominated chef Dana Rodriguez, live music, and a live painting experience. Both the morning and afternoon options include general admission and VIP packages. General admission includes unlimited samples, a commemorative wine glass and wine purchases, while VIP includes expedited check in, access to the VIP lounge, discounted wine purchases, food vouchers and a wine tasting seminar. General admission is $60, while VIP is $110. Tickets are available here.

Ongoing Denver Events and Museum Exhibitions

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Lumonics is a multi-sensory environment intended to bring guests into a state of comfort and expanded awareness. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery

Lumonics Immersed

Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m.

Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 East 73 Avenue

Lumonics is a multi-sensory environment intended to bring guests into a state of comfort and expanded awareness. It features interactive art, such as light sculptures, painting, music, water fountains and projection. General admission tickets are $25.

Rainforest Yoga

Saturdays and Sundays, 7:45 to 8:45 a.m.

Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 West 104th Avenue, Westminster

Get your yoga mat and a towel and head to the Butterfly Pavilion for rejuvenating yoga surrounded by butterflies and exotic plants. Registration, which is $18, is required before the class. Register here.

A peacock made out of LEGOs in Brick Planet. Courtesy of the Denver Museum of Nature & Science

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Brick Planet

Through Sunday, May 3

Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks is a massive display of LEGO artistry at the DMNS. The new traveling exhibition by acclaimed LEGO artist Sean Kenney transforms ecosystems from around the globe into vivid, playful environments made from more than 1.5 million colorful bricks. The exhibit is included with general admission to the museum.

This twenty-foot-tall and sixty-foot-wide moose is new at this year’s Glowing Wild. Kristen Fiore

Glowing Wild

Select dates through Sunday, May 10

Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele Street

Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance’s after-hours spring lantern event is back on select nights, showcasing sixty illuminated scenes of more than 175 larger-than-life lantern displays on its 80-acre campus. Enjoy food, beverages and live music as you stroll through the glowing lights. Tickets are available here.

The World’s Largest Dinosaurs opens Friday, March 20, at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. DMNS

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The World’s Largest Dinosaurs

Through Monday, September 7

Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard

The Denver Museum of Nature & Science’s newest exhibit, The World’s Largest Dinosaurs, opens Friday, exploring “the biology and anatomy of sauropods — the largest land animals to ever walk the Earth.” The exhibit used to tell the story of sauropods includes a towering, life-sized model of a 60-foot-long Mamenchisauru. A special ticket is required in addition to general museum admission.

A 2020 Rick Owens gown acquired with funds from the 2023 Collectors’ Choice and the Textile Arts Fashion Circle. Denver Art Museum

Conversation Pieces

Through October 11

Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Ave Parkway

Conversation Pieces is a new fashion exhibition at the Denver Art Museum made up of never-before-seen garments from the museum’s fashion archive. It’s also an interesting window into Denver fashion history. “Designers across time utilize a shared lexicon and a shared history,” says Director and Curator of Avenir Institute of Textile Arts and Fashion at the DAM Jill D’Alessandro. “They’re in constant communication with each other, whether they’re contemporaries or separated by eras. There’s a functionality to fashion that means they have the same root problem to work from. They’re responding to the body, to cultural shifts.” Conversation Pieces is included in general museum admission.

Moments That Made Us explores defining moments in U.S. and Colorado history through fifty artifacts. Kristen Fiore

Moments That Made Us

Through October 18

History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway

In honor of the U.S.’s 250th anniversary and Colorado’s 150th anniversary, History Colorado has collected fifty artifacts from defining moments in the country and state’s history, from George Washington’s spurs and a tape recorder from the Watergate investigation to historic documents and a firefighter’s helmet from the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Get tickets here.

Do you know of a great event in Denver? We’ll update this list throughout the week; send information to editorial@westword.com.