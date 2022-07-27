Get Outside: Ten Best Colorado Kayaking Spots for Beginners and Experts

From whitewater rafting to paddleboarding, sailing and even surfing, Colorado is home to plenty of water activities. Kayaking is a sport that anyone can enjoy, regardless of skill level or even owning a kayak. Find rentals and gorgeous mountain scenery at these ten Colorado kayaking spots, which can be enjoyed by those who are just starting out as well as experts:
Arkansas River
Salida
Areas for all skill levels makes the Arkansas River one of the most popular kayaking spots in Colorado. Families and those new to the sport will enjoy a guided float down the river section near Salida. If you want a bit more adventure, lower Browns Canyon is a great introduction to whitewater kayaking. Meanwhile, the canyon’s upper segment called the Numbers and Royal Gorge are ideal for experts seeking thrilling Class V rapids. If you need to rent a kayak, Totally Tubular River Rentals has you covered.
Navajo Reservoir
Arboles
The Navajo Reservoir in Navajo State Park is 35 miles long, ranging from New Mexico to southwestern Colorado. Luckily, the Colorado side is often less crowded, and visitors can experience even more solitude when exploring by kayak. If you need a rental, be sure to grab one on your way. Pagosa Outside Adventures, located about 45 minutes northeast, and 4Corners Riversports, about an hour northwest in Durango, are your closest options.
Gore Canyon
Kremmling
Gore Canyon is a classic run along the upper Colorado River, making it a favorite among experienced kayakers. Beginning near Kremmling, the Class V route is just over nine miles long. Take-out is located at the Pumphouse Recreation Site, where you’ll also find dispersed camping. Pitch a tent here or head back into town to return your Colorado River Rentals kayak. Then relax at the nearby Hot Sulphur Springs Resort & Spa, one of the best hot springs in Colorado.
Georgetown Lake
Georgetown
Less than an hour west of Denver lies Georgetown Lake, a picturesque spot frequented by kayakers. Though small in size, its accessibility, nearby attractions and mountain views make it a worthwhile destination. On the northern shore lies a wildlife viewing area, where you can often spot the local herd of bighorn sheep. To kayak here, snag your rental from Golden River Sports, located about 45 minutes east.
Grass Valley Reservoir
Silt
Grass Valley Reservoir is the key attraction at Harvey Gap State Park in Silt. Motor boats with more than 20hp are prohibited on the water, and without any wake, kayakers can enjoy a calm, quiet float. Note that in efforts to protect the natural environment, the area does not permit pets or camping. However, day use limits don’t detract visitors, many of whom rent kayaks from Defiance River Outfitters in Glenwood Springs or T.O.P Adventures in Parachute. Both are located roughly thirty minutes from the State Park.
Fort Collins
Not only is Horsetooth Reservoir one of the most peaceful places to paddleboard in Colorado, it’s a serene place to kayak, too. Experienced kayakers can paddle the seven miles from end to end, navigating the choppy waters caused by motor boats. Meanwhile, newer kayakers can tour the shores and coves of this Fort Collins destination. Rentals are available at the Inlet Bay Marina, where you’ll also find camping, hiking trails and more outdoor recreation.
Tarryall Reservoir
Jefferson
A hidden gem, Tarryall Reservoir isn't that far of a drive from Denver, though it's well off the beaten path. You’re likely to meet only a few other kayakers here, along with fishermen casting lines for trout and northern pike. Elk, deer and waterfowl are also prevalent in this area, so keep an eye out for wildlife when paddling the shores. Given the remote location, rentals aren’t readily available at the reservoir. On the way, stop at Alpine Rental Team in Bailey to get your inflatable raft.
Chatfield Reservoir
Littleton
Escape the busy city at Chatfield State Park, the kayaking destination closest to Denver on this list. With more than two miles of surface area, the massive reservoir includes several put-ins. Colorado Watersports’ rentals are right next to Roxborough Cove, and many agree that Eagle Cove, near the swim beach, is a great starting point. Beginners may prefer the shallow southwest area, however, where there are fewer boats. Regardless of where you begin your float, you’ll find that there’s plenty to explore. So much so, you may want to spend the night at Chatfield, one of the best campgrounds near Denver.
Glenwood Whitewater Park
Glenwood Springs
Splash down the G-wave at Glenwood Whitewater Park, a playground for kayakers looking to perfect their skills. Designed by Jason Carey, the man-made water features here are the first of their kind along the Colorado River. Flows vary from 4,000 to 22,000 cubic feet per second, and are often most intense during spring snowmelt. Still, at all times of year, the standing wave and learning pools are challenging. Visit Defiance River Rentals for a kayak rental, which includes a helmet for good reason. Wear it!
Lake Pueblo
Pueblo
Beginner and intermediate kayakers will love Lake Pueblo for its accessibility, abundance of recreational activities and unique geological features. Many visitors have even found fossils along the reservoir’s sixty-mile shoreline, and it's the best area for those new to kayaking. If you have some experience, you can explore toward the water’s center, but note that winds and boats can cause choppy conditions. Choose your own adventure by renting from Laketime Rentals, which is conveniently located on site.