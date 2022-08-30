Get Outside: Ten Season Pass Deals at Colorado Ski Resorts

When it’s 90 degrees out, it’s hard to imagine that ski season is just around the corner. Those who want to learn how to ski or snowboard may not realize it, but now is the perfect time to snag your pass for the season — and your gear, too. Before prices rise and tickets sell out, take advantage of these ten season pass deals at Colorado ski resorts:
Epic Local Pass
For $639, the Epic Local Pass grants access to Keystone, Breckenridge and Crested Butte, along with ten days each at Vail and Beaver Creek. More than two dozen other ski areas are also covered with this pass, including international destinations in Japan and Switzerland. Holiday access is excluded at certain resorts, but as long as you ski or ride at least eight times through the season, this pass is the most affordable way to go. Be sure to purchase soon, though, as prices go up on Monday, September 5.
Loveland 3-Class Pass
Loveland Ski Area may not be the most upscale destination, but among locals, it’s known as the best reason to still love Colorado skiing. Here, you can expect an unpretentious crowd, short lift lines, and affordable prices. One of the best season pass deals, it comes with three half-day training classes. Equipment rentals are included with lessons, so you’re not strapped for that extra money if it turns out you hate the sport. But if you discover a new passion, completion of the course allows you to purchase a season pass for just $100.
Steamboat Boat Launch Pass
In general, it’s not cheap to experience Steamboat Ski Resort’s trademarked “champagne powder.” Lift tickets through most of the season run $150-200 per day. But those up for early season conditions can save big with the Steamboat Boat Launch Pass. This $249 pass grants access on any three days from opening day (slated for November 23) through December 16. No blackout dates apply, and visits do not need to be consecutive. After a day of skiing or riding, be sure to hit up the nearby Strawberry Park Hot Springs, one of the best hot springs in Colorado.
Copper Season Pass
Priced at $749, an adult season pass to Copper Mountain may not seem like the most affordable option. But if you’re a parent, this is the resort for you. By purchasing this particular pass, one child aged fifteen and under skis free for the entire season. Located not too far from Denver, Copper Mountain also makes for a manageable day trip with young ones. But if your family is up for a road trip, this pass includes three days each at Monarch, Purgatory, Taos Ski Valley and Arizona Snowbowl, too.
Eldora Weekday Pass
Eldora may not be unique in that it offers a weekday season pass at a discounted rate. But given that it’s only an hour from Denver, its special is extra tempting for locals that can take advantage of Monday through Friday runs. Priced at $439, the weekday pass is nearly 40 percent cheaper than the full. Take advantage of the discount, and swing by any weekend leading up to opening day (November 18) to get deals on the season’s gear.
Mountain Collective Pass
Anyone who’s lived in Colorado long enough knows Aspen’s reputation as a luxury getaway for the rich and famous. But with the Mountain Collective Pass, even those on a budget can experience the glamorous mountain town and its incredible slopes. For $579, skiers and riders have two-day access to twenty-four ski destinations, including Aspen Snowmass and Arapahoe Basin. If you decide you want more than two days to explore any particular resort, additional lift tickets are 50 percent off.
Arapahoe Basin Fall 3-Pack
If you thought $83 lift tickets in Steamboat were cheap, get this: Early season at Arapahoe Basin can cost just $33 per day. A-Basin may not be as large or iconic, but it’s a local favorite given its steep terrain, après-ski fun and extra long season. Though the Fall 3-Pack doesn’t allow you to ski through the Fourth of July, the price of this early season pass can’t be beat. Book just about any three days between mid-October and December 16 (blackout dates from November 19-26 apply).
Monarch Mountain College Pass
Several Colorado ski resorts offer discounted season passes to enrolled college students, but few places are as affordable as Monarch Mountain. Costing $309, this student pass is more than 40 percent off the regular adult rate. Though the ski resort is smaller than the state’s mega-resorts, fewer crowds mean shorter lines and more untouched powder. Located three hours from Denver, visiting may require more than a day trip; but lodging in this area is comparatively inexpensive, too.
Ikon Base Pass
The $869 Ikon Base Pass includes unlimited access to thirteen resorts, three of which are in Colorado: Winter Park, Eldora, and Copper Mountain. You can also enjoy five days each at Steamboat and Arapahoe Basin, plus 28 more resorts found worldwide. Ski destinations near Colorado include New Mexico’s Taos Ski Valley and Utah’s Snowbird and Brighton Resorts. But with access to mountains in Europe, Canada, and Australia, maybe you’ll be inspired to take a ski trip abroad.
Ski Cooper Season Pass
If you don’t want to worry about blackout dates or finite visits, Ski Cooper is your spot. Its season pass offers unlimited access at a great value, priced at just $429 per adult. However, note that come October, the rate increases to $529. Like several “locals’ mountains” on this list, the ski area isn’t as extravagant as Colorado’s destination resorts. But the powder is deep, the terrain is varied, and the pass gets you access to other nearby spots, too. This includes three days each at Monarch, Loveland, Sunlight and Powderhorn, plus dozens of out-of-state resorts.