Get Outside: Ten Outdoor Brands From Colorado to Support This Holiday

No matter the season or reason, Coloradans love to get outside. Over the years, shared passions and market potential have inspired many locals to create outdoor businesses in nearly every imaginable niche. Some remain independent, while others have become world-renowned names in the industry. If you still have loved ones on your gift shopping list, consider supporting these ten Colorado outdoor brands this holiday. From skiers to climbers to hikers and more, the following stores have you covered:
Glade
Based in Breckenridge, Glade debuted its first goggles in 2016. Since then, the brand has received several awards for its quality, authenticity and affordability. Recently, Outside magazine’s 2022 goggle roundup named the Challenger model ($99) the year’s “best value” pick, while the Adapt Photochromic ($149) topped SKI magazine’s Best Goggles of 2023 list. Find more goggles, as well as helmets, sunglasses, apparel and gift cards, on Glade’s website. Sign up for its newsletter to get 10 percent off your first order.
For climbers: Trango
Since 1991, Boulder-based Trango has developed innovative, top-of-the-line climbing gear. The independent brand creates devices for a variety of disciplines, including sport climbing, trad, alpine and bouldering. It also manufactures helmets, harnesses and climbing footwear, as well as such unique training products as the award-winning Rock Prodigy Training Center hangboard ($159.95). To take advantage of Trango’s current special, use discount code “climbing” for 15 percent off carabiners ($7.95 and up) and quickdraws ($18.95 and up).
For hikers: Osprey
Osprey founder Mike Pfotenhauer created his first backpack at age sixteen and established the brand in 1974. Business began with a retail shop in Santa Cruz, California, and in 1994, operations moved to Cortez, Colorado. Today, Osprey remains headquartered in the state’s southwest corner, where it develops durable, performance-driven packs. Products address a variety of outdoor sports, from mountain biking and trail running to skiing and mountaineering. However, the brand’s best sellers are more hiking-oriented, including the ATMOS AG 65 backpacking pack ($325) and STRATOS 24 day hiking pack ($175). Currently, Osprey is offering free shipping and free returns on all orders.
For backpackers: Spyderco
Spyderco settled in Golden in 1978, and through the decades, founders Sal and Gail Glesser have developed many innovative products, but their greatest claim to fame may be the C01 Worker. Introduced in 1981, this folding-knife model was the first to include a round hole in the blade, allowing for one-handed opening. It also includes a handle clip to affix to the top of a pocket, plus a serrated edge option. These qualities revolutionized the knife industry, as well as the outdoors industry. A trusty knife is one of the ten essentials to carry in the backcountry, and Spyderco has dozens of ideal styles, starting at $82.50 for the TENACIOUS™ G-10.
For campers: Big Agnes
Located in Steamboat Springs, Big Agnes has been a celebrated Colorado outdoor brand since establishing in 2000. Whether camping near Denver or exploring primitive sites in the backcountry, the brand offers tents ($164.97 and up), sleeping bags ($95.96 and up), sleeping pads ($49.95 and up) and camping furniture for all preferences. Visit the Big Agnes website to view gift guides for backpackers, bikepackers, car campers and winter campers, as well as stocking stuffers priced under $50.
Scott Fly Rods
Scott Fly Rods came from humble beginnings, starting in a San Francisco basement in 1973. The business incorporated a year later, continued to grow and, in 1993, moved operations to Telluride, then nearby Montrose. The brand remains headquartered in Montrose today, valued for its craftsmanship and performance in all types of fishing destinations. The G-Series fly rods ($895) are loved for their versatility, while the fiberglass F Series ($695), namely the F 663-4 model, is a premier choice for fishing alpine lakes and mountain streams.
For runners: Newton Running
Based in Boulder, Newton Running is an independent running shoe brand founded in 2007. It’s known for creating colorful designs and cutting-edge technology that improves comfort and performance. New runners, trail runners and seasoned marathoners will find ideal styles on its website, which is currently offering a holiday flash sale. Save 25 percent on best-selling models, including the Catalyst Arctic (now $91) and Gravity 11 (now $138). If you have your eye on a non-discounted pair, note that you can also save 15 percent on your first order by signing up for promotional emails.
For cyclists: Pactimo
Since Frank Kim founded Pactimo in 2003, the cycling brand has shipped over 2.5 million garments to professional teams and individual cyclists around the world. Pactimo operates in Greenwood Village and creates performance apparel for all weather and accessories for all types of terrain. Every product features eco-friendly packaging, and many are made with recycled fabrics. Visit the company's website for a variety of gift guides, including presents under $200, presents under $100, stocking stuffers and staff picks. Claim free shipping and other perks by signing up for the Pactimo rewards program.
For apparel: Topo Designs
Topo Designs is a proud Colorado-based outdoor brand, loved for stylish apparel that seamlessly fits both mountain and city adventures. It was established in 2008 by co-founders Jedd Rose and Mark Hansen, and today the brand has multiple retail stores in Denver and Fort Collins. Online purchasing is also available, where you can claim discounts like 15% off via email subscription and shop Topo's last chance sale, offering up to 50 percent off products and shipping by December 25. See Topo Designs’ website for holiday gift guides, offering clothing, outerwear, accessories, bags, gift cards, and more.
For accessories: Smartwool
Founded in 1994, Steamboat Springs-based Smartwool was the first Merino wool ski socks manufacturer. This game-changing winter accessory grants longer, more comfortable exploration of backcountry routes and ski resorts. But that’s not all: Smartwool creates socks for a variety of sports, as well as apparel and other accessories like gloves ($24 and up), beanies ($25 and up), scarves ($25 and up) and even slippers ($75). Shop the brand’s holiday collections and gift guides online, and enjoy 20 percent off your first purchase by signing up for its mailing list.