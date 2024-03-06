Hairspray Swirls Into Denver With a Local Twist

Hairspray makes a triumphant return to Denver, sprinkling its timeless magic and groundbreaking messages across the stages of America. But this time, the tour has an extra layer of sparkle as it twirls its way into the Buell Theatre, bringing along a local star, Christy Oberndorf, whose journey to the national spotlight mirrors the dreams that the musical champions.
Oberndorf says she feels "absolutely incredible" about returning home as a member of the touring company. "It has been such a long time coming — a dream since I was nine years old — to be performing here," she says. "To return to Denver doing what has truly been one of my all-time favorite musicals feels like a cherry on top."
The Tony Award-winning musical-comedy phenomenon takes audiences back to 1960s Baltimore, where sixteen-year-old Tracy Turnblad dreams not only of dancing on TV’s most popular show, but also of changing the world. With a heart as big as her hair, Tracy’s adventure is a vibrant reminder of the power of inclusivity and the impact of daring to dream big.
Jack O'Brien and choreographer Jerry Mitchell, seeks to introduce Hairspray to a new generation with its beloved score of hit songs such as "Welcome to the ’60s," "Good Morning Baltimore," and "You Can't Stop the Beat."
Oberndorf, a Denver native who plays high school student Tammy and understudies for Amber Von Tussle and Penny Pingleton, says that "booking this tour of Hairspray has been the highlight of my career." Her adventure from local theaters and schools to the grand stage of the Buell is a testament to the perseverance and talent present in the Denver arts community.
"It’s fun looking back and seeing how every single theater experience I’ve had has brought me here," she reflects. "High school theater is such a fun, low-stakes opportunity to grow and play. Brianna Lindahl, who was my drama teacher, was a huge highlight. Between her classes and the school’s main-stage musicals, I felt like I could try my hand at so many things and feel safe to make mistakes and develop my skills without judgment.
"BDT Stage was one of my first professional gigs, and I was so fortunate to work under Michael Duran and Seamus McDonough," Oberndorf continues. "All the people at that theater really mentored me and saw value in me — not just as a performer, but as a young adult, as well. I have too many special memories from BDT to count. It was the place I really gained confidence in myself in more ways than one, and I have never-ending gratitude for everyone there. Arvada was also an incredibly wonderful theater to perform at. ... The members of Arvada, on stage and off, are all so hardworking and lovely. A place I would love to work at again. Both venues are true gems in Colorado."
Caroline Portner (Amber) and Scarlett Jacques (Penny), we have private, company-only footage of the production so we can learn and practice their parts at home (hotel rooms). We have some in-person brush-ups as well, led by our wonderful assistant director, Leonard Sullivan, who helps hone our choices and acting beats. All these Hairspray characters are very iconic, so it’s our job not just to be in the right place at the right time, but to perform them exactly as the writers intended them."
This versatility and commitment to her craft underscore the dedication required to thrive in the demanding world of touring theater. Tour life, as Oberndorf reveals, is a mix of exhilaration and exhaustion.
"Touring can be tough," she admits. "There are some days when I really miss my family and friends, sleeping in my own bed, and a home-cooked meal. Doing eight shows a week on the road can be physically and mentally draining, too. But all these things aside, the rewards definitely outweigh the challenges. Getting paid to sing and dance in all these different, amazing cities and venues is something I will never take for granted. Every night, when we are singing the finale, 'You Can’t Stop the Beat,' I see thousands of people singing and dancing along with us, and I get chills! It’s an absolute honor [to be] a part of something that brings people so much joy, and that alone makes everything worth it."
For Oberndorf, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts holds special significance. It's where her dream took flight after witnessing the magic of live theater as a young audience member.
"The first show I saw at DCPA was Mamma Mia! back in 2010," Oberndorf says. "I was blown away; I had never seen such a huge production in such a gorgeous theater. Afterward, in the car ride home, I told my parents I was going to be up there one day, and they said, 'We think so, too!' I’m most looking forward to sharing this week with them. My mom and dad have encouraged and supported me in every way possible since I started this journey at age nine. I know I wouldn’t be in this tour without them, and I am so lucky to have my parents in my life. This week at the Buell, I am dedicating my performances to them."
"There is a reason this musical has stuck around so long, and that’s because it is so special," Oberndorf says. "From the powerful messages of kindness, love and acceptance to the show-stopping singing and dancing, audiences will be feeling moved and delighted. We haven’t had a crowd yet who isn’t out of their seats dancing with us by the end of the show. And knowing what a fun and supportive community Denver is, I think it will be a total hit here in the Mile High City!"
Hairspray runs from Wednesday, March 6, through Sunday, March 10, at the Buell Theatre in the Denver Performing Arts Complex. Get tickets at denvercenter.org.