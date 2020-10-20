Five Weird and Wicked Ways to Enjoy the Spooky Season at Home

Looking for some Halloween fun but don't want to risk going out during a pandemic? Scary! Fortunately, there are plenty of virtual events and attractions to help you get into the spirit from the safety of your own home.

Here are five of the best:

Ghostflix

Presented by US Ghost Adventures

Dates vary through October

Each week, Ghostflix will offer haunted tours from around the country that you can watch online from home, without having to leave your couch. With 23 cities in the mix, including Denver, there will be plenty of scares — and history — to be had. Tickets are $15 per viewer and can be booked online here.

The Monster

Thursday, October 22, Friday, October 23 and Friday, October 30

In this two-part online interactive event, you can help Brooklyn-based performance artist Siobhan O'Loughlin make life-altering decisions as she faces the Monster — aka her inner demons. Tickets for this Zoom show are $10 to $32 and can be purchased here.

EXPAND Denver Horror Collective

All Hallows Improv Scarytelling

Denver Horror Collective

Sunday, October 25, 7 p.m.

Interested in a night of spooky storytelling? Author Carter Wilson, who wrote The Dead Girl in 2A and The Boy in the Woods, will be joined by other Colorado horror writers to present this improvisational storytelling event on Zoom. Tickets, $5 before October 24 and $10 after, can be found at denverhorror.com.

Mathnasium Halloween Game Night

Friday, October 30, 3 to 5 p.m

Tired of counting pumpkins? Mathnasium is throwing a virtual Halloween-themed game night for math lovers on October 30. Adults or older siblings are asked to accompany younger children in order to help the afternoon run smoothly. This event is free; families can register here.

Host a Ghost

Are you looking to ward off evil spirits this year? Denver Terror is selling Lily dolls to help keep the ghouls away. Legend has it that in the 1600s, figurines were left outside of houses to ward off evil spirits and ghosts. Now you can bring Lily into your house to make her part of your Halloween tradition. The doll is $24.99 and can be purchased here.

