How and Where to Celebrate el Día de los Muertos in Denver

The holiday is a loving remembrance of family members and friends who have passed but live closer in the ether for a day or two each year, at least in our minds. That’s why we leave offerings of food and flowers for them to enjoy, and paint our faces to look like skulls. But this is not Latino Halloween-o, and there are rules for celebrating. Have fun and own your sorrow while honoring your ancestors. Paint your face. Create an ofrenda to someone you loved and lost. Carry a candle to march in the dark with your neighbors, and share pan de muerto.
Here's how to celebrate Día de los Muertos in and around Denver this year:
La Llorona: Community Stories
Wednesday, October 20, 6 to 7 p.m., via Zoom
Free, registration required in advance
Learn some seasonal Mexican folklore about La Llorona (the ghostly Weeping Woman) that still hangs on in southern Colorado during this Zoom webinar with Fawn Amber Montoya of James Madison University and community storytellers from the towns of Hoehne, Antonito and Trinidad. The El Pueblo History Museum, the History Colorado outpost located in Pueblo, hosts.
Latino Cultural Arts Center Ofrendes Workshops: Nichos
Nichos Workshop: Wednesday, October 20, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Raices Brewing Company, 2060 West Colfax Avenue; RSVP here
Nichos Workshop With Victor Escobedo: Sunday, October 24, noon to 3 p.m., Foothills Art Center, 809 15th Street, Golden; RSVP here
Denver’s Latino Cultural Arts Center has been offering free, hands-on Day of the Dead-related craft workshops, and if you’d like to benefit from some expertise and camaraderie while learning to build a nicho in memory of a loved one who has passed, LCAC has a couple of free nicho classes left. The last one, on October 24 at Foothills Art Center, is taught by artist Victor Escobedo, whose current show of clay ceremonial masks, marionettes and paintings is worth catching at Alto Gallery before it closes on October 30.
Viva la Vida in Westwood
Hecho en Westwood Collective, 3742 Morrison Road
Saturday, October 23, 6 to 8 p.m.
The slogan “Viva la Vida” (“Live the Life”) might seem contrary at a Day of the Dead observance, but it illuminates the true purpose of the annual event with ancient roots: to celebrate and honor the dead by leaving them offerings of food and mementos on altars celebrating their lives. This traditional neighborhood Día de los Muertos event will serve that spirit with live music, dancing and a community altar; Cultura Chocolate will warm your heart with snacks and refreshments during an intermission. It’s free to participate; find details here.
Ofrendas Community Celebration
Community Ofrendas: through November 2
Calaveras en Mi Ciudad: October 22 through November 7, Old Masonic Hall, 136 South Main Street, Breckenridge
Calaveras en Mi Ciudad Art Talk and Opening Reception: Saturday, October 22, 6 to 8 p.m., Old Masonic Hall, Breckenridge
Free Craft Workshops: Saturday, October 23, and Sunday, October 24, various locations
Breckenridge isn’t quite ski-ready, but the resort town is more than primed to celebrate el Día de los Muertos with anyone looking for a weekend immersion in the sacred Mexican ancestral remembrance holiday. Breck businesses will be ready mid-week for a self-guided walkabout around town to view community ofrenda displays honoring the dead (those stay up through November 2), but things really rev up with an October 22 art show opening and talk, with craft workshops, dance performances, storytelling, an ofrenda demonstration and a Mexican Cultural Center Market on October 23 and 24.
Día de los Muertos Exhibition
Through November 7
Longmont Museum & Cultural Center, 400 Quail Road, Longmont
The Longmont Museum traditionally goes all out for Día de los Muertos, and earlier this month joined Firehouse Art Center and the City of Longmont for an amped-up celebration. Its annual Día de los Muertos art exhibition continues through November 7 with a display of community-made ofrendas and artwork by Longmont artist Mario Olvera, a muralist, painter, youth mentor and Aztec dancer.
Longmont Business Altar Tour
Through November 5
Downtown Longmont
Community altars and Gigantes (oversized papier-mâché body masks) displayed by downtown Longmont businesses for Día de los Muertos remain on view through First Friday in November, when you can expand your Longmont artwalk to include the seasonal exhibits. Find a list of participating locations online for the self-guided tour.
Día de los Muertos Show
Through November 4
Community Celebration: Tuesday, Oct. 26, 5 to 8 p.m.
Arvada Library, 7525 West 57th Avenue, Arvada
The wandering art gallery of the Chicano Humanities and Arts Council lands at the Arvada Library, among other spots, with a Día de Los Muertos show of works by a group of CHAC artists young and old up through November 4. The partnership with CHAC includes a family celebration on October 26, with food, music, art, dance and a candlelight procession to honor the dead.
Día de los Muertos
Alebrijes Iluminados: October 28 through November 5
Noches Iluminadas: Monday through Friday, November 1 through November 5, 4 to 7 p.m. daily
Final celebration: Saturday, November 6, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street
The main celebration at the Denver Botanic Gardens is on November 6, a full day of ofrenda-making and other crafts, vendors, dancers and a nicho display. It’s also an opportunity to see the monumental fifteen-foot-tall papier-mâché alebrije, Xolotl, a colorful mythological beast from Aztec folklore created by artist Óscar Becerra. Xolotl is accompanied by three giant alebrije friends, all illuminated from inside, that will be on display at dusk during the first week of November. Included with timed-admission tickets.
Colorado Festival Day of the Dead 2021
October 30 through November 1, 5:30 to 10 p.m.; November 2, 5 to 9:30 p.m.
Village Exchange Center, 1609 Havana Street, Aurora
Admission: $10 to $20 at Eventbrite
The Latino Cultural Arts Center joins Latin Fashion Week Colorado founder Norberto Mojardin to present four nights of Day of the Dead celebrations, a deep immersion into holiday traditions meant to welcome the dead back for a day, at least in spirit. Look for an altar exhibition, food trucks, vendors, and music and dance, as well as a Catrina/Catrin costume contest with a cash prize. And because you might not be ready for the underworld yourself, 9Health will be on the premises to provide COVID vaccines and flu shots.
Día de los Muertos
Saturday, October 30, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Olinger Highland Mortuary & Cemetery, 10201 Grant Street, Thornton
The dead won’t have to search high and low for you at this free event in the Olinger Highland Cemetery, where you can help attract their attention while experiencing artful altars, Aztec dancers, food trucks, vendor booths and a sugar-skull-painting craft in one of Thornton’s calmest spots.
Día de los Muertos
Saturday, October 30, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery, 7777 West 29th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
Olinger Crown Hill welcomes folks, neighbors and friends to a free Day of the Dead celebration similar to Olinger Highland's, but in the quiet bone yard in Wheat Ridge.
Fall Festival: Día de los Muertos
Saturday, October 30, 10 a.m.
Bromwell Farm, 1594 East Bromley Lane, Brighton
Brighton’s Latinx community will gather at Bromwell Farm, a historic site and local-food oasis, for a Día de los Muertos event to suit the agricultural hub’s farmers and cowboys. Traditional mariachi music and dancers will perform, and you’ll even see a few Mexican rodeo tricks by Brighton-area vaqueros.
Fiesta de los Muertos: Monarchs and Marigolds
Saturday, October 30, 3 to 8 p.m.
1500 Block of South Pearl Street
5 Green Boxes, Ruby’s Market and R Bazaar are all pitching in for a Fiesta de los Muertos extravaganza on Old South Pearl Street. Subtitled “Monarchs and Marigolds,” the observance pays close attention to tradition, with community shrine-building and mural art, food to feed the heart and soul, and kids’ crafts and games, including a piñata. Be sure to check the display windows at 5 Green Boxes!
Día de los Muertos/Art District on Santa Fe
Free Home Altar Kit Pick-up: Saturday, October 30, noon to 4 p.m. in the lot just north of Su Teatro, 721 Santa Fe Drive (400 kits available, first-come, first-served)
Night Lights Denver Photo Memorial Projections: Monday, November 1, 6:30 p.m. to midnight, Daniels & Fisher Tower, 1601 Arapahoe Street, on the Arapahoe Street side of the Daniels & Fisher Tower
Photo Memorial Projections: Friday, November 5, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Grace Gallery, 877 Santa Fe Drive
The Art District on Santa Fe is playing it safe by limiting its usual souped-up Día de los Muertos (and Denver Arts Week) November First Friday Art Walk to activities to be enjoyed outdoors or at home. Su Teatro, which normally would share community altars with the public inside, will be giving away 400 personal altar kits on October 30 for at-home creative shrine-building, and a new tradition inaugurated in 2020 — wall projections of photos of loved ones who have passed submitted by community members — will reappear as part of the Night Lights projections in downtown Denver and at Grace gallery on Santa Fe Drive. (Submit photos for projection through October 25 here.)
Día de los Muertos Community Celebration
Saturday, October 30, 6 to 9 p.m.
Denver Art Society, 734 Santa Fe Drive
Have an artsy good time at the Denver Art Society, where resident artists are doing their part to keep el Día de los Muertos alive in the Art District on Santa Fe with a feel-good event held aloft by artworks by more than 100 local artists, a hands-on altar-building experience, mask painting, music and a performance by the Danza Azteca Ceremonial Dancers. A costume contest tops it off.
¡Día de Muertos Celebration!
Saturday, October 30, 8:30 p.m. to midnight
Enigma Bazaar, 4923 West 38th Avenue
Admission: $15 in advance at Eventbrite
For a Mexico City Día de los Muertos vibe, Enigma Bazaar’s celebration will have a dark side, courtesy of the Denver band ALTAS, a group that compares its sound to “Steve Reich meets Mogwai,” and a light side, fired up by the delicious Latinx cuisine of Xatrucho Concepts. Additional activities will be more traditional and include adding personal items to a community altar, and getting your face painted and your cards read.
Día de los Muertos Community Ofrenda and Celebration
Community Ofrenda: Tuesday, November 2,10 a.m.-7 p.m. in the Sculpture Garden
Celebration: Tuesday, November 2, 5 to 7 p.m.
Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 West Dale Street, Colorado Springs
In Colorado Springs, the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College is the place to be for all things Día de los Muertos, beginning with the construction each year of a large community ofrenda. Drop by the Sculpture Garden to help any time between 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on November 2; it’s free to participate. The evening celebration is also free, a bargain for the level of entertainment you’ll experience, from Grupo Folklórico Sabor Latino of Denver, Colorado College’s Mariachi Tigre and Ballet Folklórico de la Raza. Altars by local school groups and community organizations will be on view, and hands-on art activities will include everything from sugar skull painting to creating delicate papel picado cut-paper flags.
Day of the Dead Community Celebration and Bob Luna Tribute
Exhibition: Through November 7
Celebration: Friday, November 5, 6 to 10 p.m.
Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood
The well-entrenched co-op’s nearly forty-year relationship with the Day of the Dead really caught fire when Pirate moved to Navajo Street, in the heart of the Northside and just blocks from the iconic Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Pirate’s annual Día de los Muertos exhibition and celebration, never just an event for artists, survived its move to Lakewood a few years ago, still drawing in people from the neighborhood to participate. This year’s event will be a big comeback, in lockstep with the rest of the 40 West Art District, where First Friday will be all about honoring the dead with ofrendas, Day of the Dead-themed art, Aztec dancers, separate piñata parties for kids and adults and the icing: a solemn and beautiful candlelight procession. For the coda, Pirate is planning a memorial for one of its own, dynamic artist Bob Luna, who passed away in July.
Día de los Muertos Art Crawl of Memories
Friday, November 5, 6 to 9 p.m.
40 West Arts District, 1560 Teller Street
The rest of 40 West — and CHAC — are joining in with Pirate’s celebrated Day of the Dead observance on First Friday for a not-to-miss Art Crawl of Memories through the district along West Colfax. Ofrendas will abound, with a focus on work by local Latinx artists and creative elementary school students, and a community procession will inch its way past fire dancers, from the Teller Street Hub to the co-op community at Pasternack’s Art Hub.
Fifth Annual Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Celebration
Saturday, November 6, noon to 5 p.m.
McAllister Park, 750 West 96th Avenue, Thornton
Here’s a big run-free-in-the-park, outside-inside Day of the Dead event for families, with all the right stuff: dancing, singing, food vendors, calavera-style face painting, an art market and a La Catrina costume contest.
Mexican Film Festival Double Feature
Saturday, November 13, 6 to 10 p.m.
Active Adult Center, 11181 Colorado Boulevard, Thornton
Thornton Arts and Culture slips in one last Día de los Muertos event on November 13: a pair of Día-themed films. The first, Book of Life, is an animated movie about Day of the Dead and other cultural traditions of Mexico and Latin America (for ages seven and up), and the second, Macario, is a 1960 supernatural tale from Mexico set on Day of the Dead eve. It received an Academy Award nomination — the first Mexican film to do so (for ages thirteen and up). Free, but register in advance.