Indie Comics Take the Spotlight at Denver Comics and Arts Festival

The second iteration of DeCAF will also benefit from some lessons that were learned while putting on the first. "The main thing was honestly about all of our own personal bandwidths," admits Raymond. "We had this idea that we were going to do multiple events throughout the year — and then life finds a way of reminding you of your own schedule. We all work full-time, Jeff has a daughter, I run Strangers alongside a full-time job — so trying to coordinate multiple events in addition just felt like we were spreading ourselves too thin. If we wanted to make DeCAF the best it could be, we needed to narrow our focus."



The event is being hosted by Town Hall Collaborative again this year, but Raymond and CoCoCo are already eyeing an increase to the scope of the event in the coming years. "The two main things we’ve been discussing are growing this into a two-day event and also looking for a larger space," he says. "The Town Hall Collaborative has been a great partner, but we’d like to be able to keep adding more and more artists to the circuit. I was just at TCAF [the Toronto Comic Arts Festival] this past weekend and had some exciting conversations with some other publishers who expressed interest in exhibiting next year, along with some artists, as well."



So it sounds like there will be a third annual DeCAF to look forward to, both for fans and creatives alike, another event to celebrate the indie-comics culture. "Definitely the plan!" says Raymond. "We're going to de-brief post-show, see what we can refine. We’ve got a few grandiose ideas."