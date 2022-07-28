From Indoor to Outdoor, Here's All the Theater to See Before Summer Ends

ShakespeareColorado Shakespeare Festival
University Theatre, University Theatre Building, 1595 Pleasant Street, Boulder
Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre, 227 University Avenue, Boulder
Wednesday through Sunday through August 7, times vary
Tickets start at $22
You can’t go wrong with CU Boulder’s Colorado Shakespeare Festival! This summer’s lineup includes three plays by Shakespeare, and one that’s a tribute to the Bard. The Book of Will and The Two Gentlemen of Verona are being staged at the Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre, while All’s Well That Ends Well and Coriolanus — the one tragedy of the bunch — take place indoors.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Grant Family Amphitheater, Robert F. Clement Park, 7306 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton
7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 29 through August 6
Free
Foothills Theatre Company brings the magic of one of Shakespeare’s most popular comedies for some classic Shakespeare in the park. Bring your blanket or lawn chair.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream
DeKoevend Park, 6301 South University Boulevard, Centennial
7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, August 19-28
Free
Catch round two of Shakespeare in the park at DeKoevend Park. Seating will be in the field west of Goodson Recreation Center. This play is a production of Shakespeare in the Wild.
Classics (Musical, Cult, Reimagined and More)Pride & Prejudice
Firehouse Theater, 7653 East First Place
7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, through August 7
Tickets are $25
You don’t have to love Jane Austen to love this play. Playwright Kate Hamill’s hilarious and irreverent adaptations of classic novels stay (mostly) true to the original stories, while ramping up the absurdities and antics. Pride & Prejudice is no exception.
The Rocky Horror Show
Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive
7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, August 12-September 4
Tickets are $40
Phamaly Theatre is going all out in its adaptation of the 1975 cult classic. “It’s going to be this exciting, weird romp into what it means to be alive and what it means to be different in our society,” says Phamaly’s artistic director, Ben Raanan. And if you attend one of the interactive performances, you can even buy a bag of props to help you have the full Rocky Horror experience.
Newsies!
StageDoor Theatre, 25797 Conifer Road, Conifer
7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, August 5-13
Tickets are $25
Catch some high-energy singing and dancing in the foothills with this smash hit Disney musical set in turn-of-the-century New York City. The cast is made up of middle school, high school and college-age actors.
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella
Fisher Auditorium, 3800 South Logan Street, Englewood
7 p.m. Friday through Sunday, 2 p.m. Sunday, through July 31
Tickets are $12
This musical has made its way through several Colorado theaters over the last year, but you can still catch a production this weekend courtesy of Englewood’s Summer Drama program.
Pretty Woman: The Musical
Buell Theatre, Denver Center for the Performing Arts
7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, 2 p.m. Sunday, August 2-14
Tickets start at $35
If you enjoyed the 1990 film starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, this stage adaptation might just be your dream come true.
Hair: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical
Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Avenue, Golden
7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, August 5-October 2
Tickets start at $42
Hair brings ’60s counterculture to brilliant life through the eyes of a “tribe” of hippies as they navigate a changing world. Don't bring your kids: This energetic and increasingly relevant musical is for mature audiences only.
Rock of Ages
The Center Stage, 27608 Fireweed Drive, Evergreen
7 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, through July 31
Tickets are $25
This jukebox musical from the Evergreen Players is full of ’80s hits, and is bound to satisfy both theater and concert lovers alike.
More Outdoor TheaterThe Three Little Pigs vs The Apocalypse
Chautauqua Park, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder
10 a.m. Saturday through Sunday through August 7
Tickets are $21
This apocalyptic rendition of the classic fable takes place in the year 2520, when scientists have conjoined human DNA with animal DNA. Three pig-people leave the lab and are in search of a safe haven, thought to be in the Rocky Mountains. This play involves hiking from one scene to the next, so bring water and snacks.
Dorothy’s Dictionary and Amelia’s Big Idea
Outdoor locations, varying times in Erie, Boulder and Broomfield
Through August 5
Free
The Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado (BETC) is finishing its theater truck tour across the Front Range, bringing kids’ shows to various outdoor venues. Get the location and timing details on its website.
Father Featherbottom’s Forgotten Fairytales
The Hudson Gardens & Event Center, 6115 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton
11 a.m. Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31
Free
Bring your little ones along for this 21st-century fairy tale adventure by Audacious Theatre, featuring puppets and lots of participation opportunities.
Kokopelli Beer Company, 8931 North Harlan Street, Westminster (pick-up site)
7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, through Sunday, July 31
You have one weekend left to take a bus tour of Denver’s climate future with Control Group Productions. Find out more about this immersive experience in last month’s behind-the-scenes article.