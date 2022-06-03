Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Art News

Jimi Hendrix-Inspired ArtCar Debuts in Denver

June 3, 2022 10:14AM

Freshly-wrapped Hendri-Z car.
Freshly-wrapped Hendri-Z car. MessageToLove
A Jimi Hendrix-inspired art car debuts in Littleton and Denver on Sunday, June 5, and Saturday, June 11, respectively.

The project was brought to life by the nonprofit organization Message to Love as a way to help spread awareness for MTL's Guitar Gifting program.

MTL collects unwanted guitars and refurbishes them before giving them to low-income youth who cannot afford to buy their own instruments. The organization prides itself on spreading its love of music to younger generations, and hopes the art car will increase guitar donations to continue the initiative.

“Our mission is to celebrate the life, music and legacy of Jimi Hendrix by putting guitars into the hands of kids who need them," says MTL founder John Paul Marosy. “Like Jimi Hendrix himself, Message to Love believes in the power of music to change lives for the better."

The "Hendri-Z" art car is a 2010 Nissan 370Z convertible that displays four original abstract pieces of art inspired by Hendrix, with a copper sculpture of a guitar mounted on the back hood. The guitar sculpture, created by Mark Noll, is modeled after the Fender Stratocaster that Hendrix played at the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967. The paintings that adorn the "Hendri-Z" were done by Michael Freeman, then digitized by Adam Carnesis and applied to the vehicle by PureBlind Wraps & Graphics. The project took over two years to complete, and began at the start of the pandemic.
click to enlarge PureBlind team with the freshly wrapped Hendri-Z car. - MESSAGETOLOVE
PureBlind team with the freshly wrapped Hendri-Z car.
MessageToLove
“Going to those Jimi Hendrix screenings and concerts really changed my life for the better," says Marosy. "I always had a dream of creating a unique work of art to celebrate Jimi Hendrix."

MTL partnered with Youth on Record to collaborate on the project. It's a natural partnership: YOR helps youth learn various performance skills including spoken word, poetry, singing or playing musical instruments. It also has a recording studio, where it teaches teens the basics of recording and engineering music.

“We are so excited to be partnering with Youth on Record," says Marosy. "It is an organization that reaches exactly the group that we want to reach. It's a perfect fit between our mission of finding guitars and putting them into the hands of kids that need them and a group that really is beautifully serving at-risk youth groups."

The "Hendri-Z" debuts at the Colorado Concours d’Elegance and Exotic Sports Car Show, Sunday, June 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Arapahoe Community College, 5900 South Santa Fe Drive in Littleton. It will also be on display at the YOR Block Party, 1301 West Tenth Avenue, Saturday, June 11, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more about Message to Love at its website, where you can also donate to its cause.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation