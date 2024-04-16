Kevin Hart Coming to Denver on Acting My Age Tour

Hart has become an incredibly successful comedian after a rough start in his hometown of Philadelphia, finding fame in film and television in the early 2000s. His first comedy tour took place in 2010, and Reality Check was the highest-grossing comedy tour in 2022 and 2023.
“Acting My Age is my ninth tour, and I wanted to change things up by creating a more intimate environment," Hart says in an announcement of the tour. "This hour is about connecting with the audience and feeding off the crowd's energy and laughter.”
Pre-sale tickets will be available on Wednesday, April 17, with general on-sale tickets going up at 10 a.m. Friday, April 19, at kevinhartnation.com.
All Kevin Hart Tour DatesSat June 29 – Westbury, NY - Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair - 2 SHOWS^
Sun June 30 – Newark, NJ - Prudential Center^
Fri Jul 12 – Las Vegas, NV - Resorts World Las Vegas
Sat Jul 13 – Edmonton, AB - Kinsmen Park
Sun Jul 14 – Las Vegas, NV - Resorts World Las Vegas
Fri Jul 18 – Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Sat Jul 20 – Poughkeepsie, NY – Mid-Hudson Civic Center
Sat Aug 3 – St. Louis, MO - Fox Theatre
Fri Aug 23 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Sat Aug 24 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium
Sun Aug 25 – Spokane, WA – ONE Spokane Stadium^*
Fri Sep 13 – Washington, DC – DAR Constitution Hall
Fri Sep 20 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Fri Sep 27 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater
Sat Oct 05 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre
Fri Oct 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Fri Oct 18 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust Theatre
Fri Oct 25 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre
Sat Nov 09 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Fri Nov 15 – Cleveland, OH – State Theatre
Wed Dec 4 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met