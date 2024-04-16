 Kevin Hart Coming to Denver on Acting My Age Tour | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Kevin Hart Coming to Denver on Acting My Age Tour

All tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 19.
April 16, 2024
Kevin Hart will be at the Bellco Theatre on October 5.
Kevin Hart will be at the Bellco Theatre on October 5. Kevin Hart: What Now/Netflix
Share this:
Kevin Hart is bringing his standup comedy to Denver on the just-announced Acting My Age Tour; he'll perform at the Bellco Theatre on Saturday, October 5.

Hart has become an incredibly successful comedian after a rough start in his hometown of Philadelphia, finding fame in film and television in the early 2000s. His first comedy tour took place in 2010, and Reality Check was the highest-grossing comedy tour in 2022 and 2023.

“Acting My Age is my ninth tour, and I wanted to change things up by creating a more intimate environment," Hart says in an announcement of the tour. "This hour is about connecting with the audience and feeding off the crowd's energy and laughter.”

Pre-sale tickets will be available on Wednesday, April 17, with general on-sale tickets going up at 10 a.m. Friday, April 19, at kevinhartnation.com.

All Kevin Hart Tour Dates

Sat June 29 – Westbury, NY - Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair - 2 SHOWS^
Sun June 30 – Newark, NJ - Prudential Center^
Fri Jul 12 – Las Vegas, NV - Resorts World Las Vegas
Sat Jul 13 – Edmonton, AB - Kinsmen Park
Sun Jul 14 – Las Vegas, NV - Resorts World Las Vegas
Fri Jul 18 – Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Sat Jul 20 – Poughkeepsie, NY – Mid-Hudson Civic Center
Sat Aug 3 – St. Louis, MO - Fox Theatre
Fri Aug 23 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Sat Aug 24 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium
Sun Aug 25 – Spokane, WA – ONE Spokane Stadium^*
Fri Sep 13 – Washington, DC – DAR Constitution Hall
Fri Sep 20 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Fri Sep 27 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater
Sat Oct 05 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre
Fri Oct 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Fri Oct 18 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust Theatre
Fri Oct 25 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre
Sat Nov 09 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Fri Nov 15 – Cleveland, OH – State Theatre
Wed Dec 4 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Emily Ferguson has been the music and culture editor atWestword since November 2021. In her role, Emily writes and edits profiles of local and national musicians, previews of upcoming performances and guides to the best of Denver’s entertainment scene. Her previous work experience includes contributing to the arts sections of the Wall Street Journal, The Spectator and the Free Beacon. While attending the College of Charleston, Emily was a fire performer and worked at music festivals.
Contact: Emily Ferguson
Meet the Tree That's Making Your Neighborhood Smell Like Semenville, USA

Outdoors

Meet the Tree That's Making Your Neighborhood Smell Like Semenville, USA

By Kalen Deremo
Married at First Sight Recap: Couples Reveal They Faked Storylines, Plotted Everything Behind the Scenes

Film & TV

Married at First Sight Recap: Couples Reveal They Faked Storylines, Plotted Everything Behind the Scenes

By Hannah Metzger
Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Beyond) This Week

Things to Do

Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Beyond) This Week

By Westword Staff
2024 Paper Fashion Show Designers Will Channel Cabaret on Thursday

Fashion

2024 Paper Fashion Show Designers Will Channel Cabaret on Thursday

By Catie Cheshire
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation