Spooky and Safe Things to Do With Kids This Halloween

Still not sure about trick-or-treating this year? Wondering if anything's happening for kids, even as the pandemic rages?
There are still plenty of options for safety-first, kid-friendly Halloween fun and trick-or-treating in and around Denver. Here are some of the best:
Bug-A-Boo
Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 West 104th Avenue, Westminster
Through October 31, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Butterfly Pavilion is offering indoor trick-or-treating...with wings. Only twenty guests will be allowed in the building every twenty minutes, and the Pavilion will require everyone to wear masks with their costumes. The fun is included with general admission; purchase tickets at the Butterfly Pavilion website.
Virtual Hallow-Queeny Bingo
Little Man Ice Cream
Friday, October 30, 8 to 10 p.m.
Not going trick-or-treating but still have a sweet tooth? Little Man Ice Cream is hosting a virtual bingo night, and friends and families are invited to dress up and play to win prizes. The fun will take place over Zoom; pick up a Bingo Party Pack at any Little Man Ice Cream location.
Trunk or Treat at Cross Country Mortgage
4610 South Ulster Street
Friday, October 30, 4 to 7 p.m.
In place of its regular Halloween celebration, Cross Country Mortgage will host trick-or-treating in its office parking lot. This event is free but requires registration at Eventbrite.
Firestone Police Department Halloween Safe Night
Firestone Regional Sports Complex, 6850 Tilbury Avenue, Firestone
Friday, October 30, 5 to 8 p.m.
Want to take your kids on a trick-or-treat trail? The Firestone Police Department is offering a safe Halloween shindig this year, with candy, photo opportunities, food trucks, a decorated tunnel and more. Don your costumes and enjoy the Halloween spirit.
Trick or Treat at Memorial Park
Memorial Park, Woodland Park
Friday, October 30, 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Businesses and organizations will be handing out candy at this trick-or-treat event in Woodland Park. Instead of kids reaching directly into bowls, vendors will safely drop packaged candy into bags.
Boos Cruise
Aurora Sports Park
19300 East Colfax Avenue
Friday, October 30, 3 to 7 p.m.
Stay safe while collecting your treats at this drive-through trick-or-treating event geared toward the whole family. City departments and local businesses will provide candy, with costumed characters and musicians adding to the fun.
Candy Crawl
Town Center, Aurora
Saturday, October 31, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Come trunk-or-treat at the food court parking lot at the Town Center in Aurora. Put on your spookiest rags and participate in a costume contest with prizes. Pre-registration is required.
Boo on the Bluff
Bluff Lake Nature Center
3400 Havana Way
Saturday, October 31, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Crafts, candy and games will be available at Boo on the Bluff. Enjoy the fall air and spy a deer or wild turkey as you trick-or-treat at the Bluff Lake Nature Center. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes and bring their bags for collecting candy.
Halloween Mask Parade
2400 West 32nd Avenue
Saturday, October 31, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Are your children eager to show off their cool costumes? Head to Highlands United Neighborhood Incorporated's Halloween Mask Parade. The neighborhood organization invites people to come in their costumes and participate in some socially distanced fun. After the parade, North High School will hand out treats. The festivities are free, but you must register at Eventbrite.
Trunk or Treat Niwot Business Association
7960 Niwot Road, Cottonwood Square
Saturday, October 31, 4 to 7 p.m.
Cottonwood Square is hosting socially distanced trick-or-treating. Bedazzle your ride, because the best decorated car will win a $25 gift card to Niwot Tavern.
Trick or Treat at Larimer Square
Saturday, October 31, 3 to 5 p.m
Larimer Square’s shops and restaurants will be handing out bags of candy for trick-or-treaters this year. Come in your costume for some goodies and to enjoy the lights at Larimer Square. Masks and social distancing are required, and participants are expected to bring their own bags for candy.
What did we miss? Send event details to editorial@westword.com.
