The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Tread tells the story of Marvin Heemeyer's bulldozer rampage in Granby.
Killdozer Author Speaks at a Screening of Tread

Kyle Harris | February 19, 2020 | 8:56am
AA

Marvin Heemeyer thought he was a victim. “Enough is enough,” he said into a tape recorder weeks before he drove an armored bulldozer through Granby, exacting revenge on townsfolk who he believed had wronged him.

Since moving to Granby in the early ’90s, he had been embattled in squabbles over sewer lines, zoning codes and gambling laws — the stuff that fills small-town newspapers everywhere. Most people involved in those sorts of feuds take them to court, gossip over trivial injustices, or simply find a way to work things out. But Heemeyer had tried all that, even briefly starting a newspaper of his own.

He won some fights and lost others, but ultimately he felt wronged and wanted the last word, in the ultimate punishment of his enemies. So on June 4, 2004, he drove his contraption through the biggest town in Grand County, smashing into buildings owned or occupied by those he felt had wronged him. He destroyed a concrete- forming plant, the offices of Mountain Parks Electric, the town hall, Liberty Savings Bank, the Sky-Hi News headquarters, Xcel Energy, private homes and other small businesses. He shot .50-caliber bullets at propane tanks and electric transformers in a failed attempt to blow up Granby. Ultimately, he killed himself inside the bulldozer.

In a private recording before the attack, he detailed his motives. “I am an American patriot. I believe in the free enterprise system. I believe in a level playing field of competition. If you want to change that level playing field of competition to your advantage, basically you give me that opportunity to do that also when my opportunity comes around.”

In the aftermath of the rampage, bloggers and locals alike began to justify and even celebrate Heemeyer’s attack on the town, treating him in turns as an anti-hero and a patriot resisting government corruption.

Patrick Brower, who was the editor of Sky-Hi News at the time and a target of Heemeyer's, witnessed much of the rampage. He chronicles this oddball bit of Colorado history in his pulse-raising book, Killdozer: The True Story of the Colorado Bulldozer Rampage, which strongly argues against Heemeyer's hero status.

At 6:30 p.m. on Monday, February 24, Bowers will be speaking at the Alamo Drafthouse Littleton, 7301 South Santa Fe Drive, at a screening of Tread, Paul Solet’s new documentary about the rampage, which premieres in theaters statewide February 21. Tickets are $12.50 and available at drafthouse.com

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

