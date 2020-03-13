Kirkland Museum Will Be Closed Indefinitely

The Kirkland opened in its new location two years ago.

While many museums around Denver are staying open...for now...the Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art will not open today, March 12, and will remain closed indefinitely.

“The temporary closure is indefinite as we continue to monitor the situation and follow the direction of our public health leaders,” said Renée Albiston, associate museum director, in a March 12 announcement.

“No staffers or volunteers have shown any symptoms,” Albiston continued. “We are exercising an abundance of caution and proactively closing the Museum temporarily to aid in our community’s public health.” The museum has made provisions to support salaried and hourly staff, the announcement noted.

The Kirkland Museum, which opened in its current location at 1201 Bannock Street in March 2018, is dedicated to preserving and exhibiting works from over 150 years of Colorado's art history, including those of Vance Kirkland. For more information, go to kirklandmuseum.org.