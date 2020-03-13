 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

The Kirkland opened in its new location two years ago.
The Kirkland opened in its new location two years ago.
Wes Magyar

Kirkland Museum Will Be Closed Indefinitely

Patricia Calhoun | March 13, 2020 | 7:04am
AA

While many museums around Denver are staying open...for now...the Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art will not open today, March 12, and will remain closed indefinitely.

“The temporary closure is indefinite as we continue to monitor the situation and follow the direction of our public health leaders,” said Renée Albiston, associate museum director, in a March 12 announcement.

“No staffers or volunteers have shown any symptoms,” Albiston continued. “We are exercising an abundance of caution and proactively closing the Museum temporarily to aid in our community’s public health.” The museum  has made provisions to support salaried and hourly staff, the announcement noted.

The Kirkland Museum, which opened in its current location at 1201 Bannock Street in March 2018, is dedicated to preserving and exhibiting works from over 150 years of Colorado's art history, including those of Vance Kirkland. For more information, go to kirklandmuseum.org.

 
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly CPT12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.

