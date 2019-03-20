The Esquire Theatre Still Isn't Open; Here's What's Happening

Walk past Landmark's shuttered Esquire Theatre at 590 Downing Street, and it's hard not to think that the art-house cinema, which was boarded up in late 2018 after sustaining water damage, will never open again.
At the time of the theater's closure, a Landmark spokesman told us, "We’ve had a utility problem, including a bit of water damage. We hope to reopen soon."
Months later, the doors are still closed. But Landmark assures us that all is not lost.
"As we have been working on our repairs, we have also been making some exciting new upgrades. Patrons can look forward to new seats, a new concession stand and updated amenities," says Landmark spokesman Hugh Wronski. "We plan to reopen early summer. Thank you for your continued patience and support!"
The theater, which opened as the Hiawatha Theatre, dates back to 1927. Landmark took over the building in 1980 and has been showing a mix of foreign and independent films there since.
Landmark operates several other locations in the Denver area, including the Mayan Theatre and Chez Artiste.
