Esquire Theatre, Denver.
Esquire Theatre, Denver.
Corky Scholl

The Esquire Theatre Still Isn't Open; Here's What's Happening

Kyle Harris | March 20, 2019 | 1:59pm
Walk past Landmark's shuttered Esquire Theatre at 590 Downing Street, and it's hard not to think that the art-house cinema, which was boarded up in late 2018 after sustaining water damage, will never open again.

At the time of the theater's closure, a Landmark spokesman told us, "We’ve had a utility problem, including a bit of water damage. We hope to reopen soon."

Months later, the doors are still closed. But Landmark assures us that all is not lost.

"As we have been working on our repairs, we have also been making some exciting new upgrades. Patrons can look forward to new seats, a new concession stand and updated amenities," says Landmark spokesman Hugh Wronski. "We plan to reopen early summer. Thank you for your continued patience and support!"

The theater, which opened as the Hiawatha Theatre, dates back to 1927. Landmark took over the building in 1980 and has been showing a mix of foreign and independent films there since.

Landmark operates several other locations in the Denver area, including the Mayan Theatre and Chez Artiste.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

    Send: