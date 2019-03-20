The Esquire Theatre Still Isn't Open; Here's What's Happening

Walk past Landmark's shuttered Esquire Theatre at 590 Downing Street, and it's hard not to think that the art-house cinema, which was boarded up in late 2018 after sustaining water damage, will never open again.

At the time of the theater's closure, a Landmark spokesman told us, "We’ve had a utility problem, including a bit of water damage. We hope to reopen soon."

Months later, the doors are still closed. But Landmark assures us that all is not lost.