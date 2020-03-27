Lighthouse Writers Workshop Takes Lit Fest and Classes Online

Lighthouse Writers Workshop has temporarily gone online.

The Denver literary nonprofit is turning its annual Lit Fest into a virtual experience and expanding the offerings from two weeks to more than a month. The festival now runs from June 1 to July 3.

"We’re still welcoming a world-class lineup of poets, novelists, memoirists, TV/playwrights, and nonfiction writers to teach workshops and seminars," the nonprofit explains on its website. "We’re still hosting readings, agent consultations, digital porch parties and more, but instead of a two-week celebration, we’re expanding virtual Lit Fest to a full month in June."

The organization still plans to buy books from Tattered Cover's online store, host open mic readings and create literary community.

The impressive lineup of guest authors at Lit Fest includes: Hanif Abdurraqib, Steve Almond, Jami Attenberg, Emily Rapp Black, Robin Black, Sarah M. Broom, Garth Greenwell, Jane Hirshfield, Lacy M. Johnson, Kenneth Lin, Peter Orner, Wendy C. Ortiz, Morgan Parker, Ariana Reines, Akhil Sharma, Francesca Sloane, Justin Torres and Thomas Chatterton Williams.

Currently, the organization is also hosting online writing workshops for youth and adults over Zoom.

Registration for Lit Fest opens on April 9. Go to the Lighthouse Writers Workshop website for more information.