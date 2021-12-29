Littleton Alamo Drafthouse Reopens With Upgraded Theater

“Reopening Alamo Drafthouse Littleton is really exciting for our Denver theaters, but it’s also a big deal for our whole team,” says Tim League, Alamo Drafthouse founder and executive chairman. “It represents a lot of sweat, blood and tears we’ve put in over the past two years. All of our Colorado theaters are open again, and that lets us get back to doing what we do best, what we love doing, which is providing a spectacular cinema experience for our guests.”
The Texas-based chain is known for its food and drink service as well as comfortable seating — and the new seats, which have been installed in all seven auditoriums, include buttons that make ordering more convenient.
The Littleton location is promoting its reopening with Scratch-and-Win tickets, with which patrons can win free popcorn, drinks, queso, appetizers or entrees. It's also brought back its signature programming, including brunch screenings with special menus; movie party screenings that include specialty drinks and interactive props; and Terror Tuesday and Weird Wednesday, which highlight fringe horror movies. And all Alamo locations are still offering a movie subscription program, Season Pass, that allows subscribers unlimited monthly movie tickets.
Grab your popcorn — tickets are on sale now.
The Littleton Alamo Drafthouse is at 7301 South Santa Fe Drive; see showtimes and get tickets on the theater's website.