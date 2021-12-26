Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Comment of the Day

Reader: Let Us Enjoy a Kid-Free Meow Wolf!

December 26, 2021 7:51AM

No kidding around.
No kidding around. Nathan Sparks/Meow Wolf
Meow Wolf Denver has been a big hit since Convergence Station opened in September. And for some fans, the Adulti-Verse, an evening set aside just for adults, promises to make a good thing even better.

From 6 to 10 p.m. on four nights early this year — January 5, January 26, February 2 and February 23 —Meow Wolf admission will be limited to those who are 21+ attendees. If this trial run is successful — and it certainly seems like it will be, because Adulti-Verse slots are selling out — Erin Barnes, public relations manager for Meow Wolf Denver, says she expects that it will become an ongoing feature.

In the meantime, in their comments on the Westword Facebook post on the adults-only Meow Wolf evenings, most people applaud the development. But not John, who says:
I have tickets. Why discriminate against families and children? It's art, not a bar.
Responds Jamie:
This is only two nights a month. Take your kids there during the day, put them to bed on time, and let us enjoy a kid-free Meow Wolf! We need it!
Adds Deanna:
As a mom, I fully support this. It’s important for parents to enjoy kid-free time, and for people who don’t have kids to enjoy public spaces without having to deal with our decisions to reproduce.
Comments Kurt:
Thank you! We would've had more fun when we went if the whole place wasn't overrun with offspring.
Concludes Alex:
Thank you, Meow Wolf…. It was getting rough tripping balls and experiencing 1,000 kids screaming, crying and not listening to any authority.
Have you visited Meow Wolf? What was your experience? What do you think of the Adulti-Verse?
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation