Meow Wolf Denver Reveals Its Local Creative Contributors

Just like the building rising at the juncture of I-25 and the Colfax viaduct, the list of local artists working on Meow Wolf Denver has been kept largely under wraps, though names have been leaking out.

And now Meow Wolf, the Santa Fe-based arts and entertainment behemoth that grew out of a ragtag collective, has officially announced the 110 Colorado artists who've been working on the Denver installation, the third in the Meow Wolf lineup and the most narratively complex.

“Fasten your seatbelts, Meow Wolf Denver is our most ambitious project to date! With hundreds of creatives working on this massive endeavor, including overwhelming talent from local Denver-based artists, we can’t wait for guests to experience the magic confined within these uniquely shaped walls,” says Ali Rubinstein, CCO and Co-CEO of Meow Wolf, in an announcement of the names. “Starting this fall, guests can explore four floors of exhibition space, with portals transporting them to worlds beyond their wildest imagination.”

The actual date of the opening has not been announced, nor has the name of the Meow Wolf Denver installation. The flagship in Santa Fe is The House of Eternal Return; Omega Mart, the Las Vegas project, opened in February and includes some work by Coloradans, too.

Kalyn Heffernan has run for mayor, been on the cover of Westword...and worked with Meow Wolf. Anthony Camera

But that lineup is nothing like the who's who of local talent — from emerging to established artists — that's been working on Meow Wolf Denver, which will fill four floors with 79 separate art projects. Just for starters, there's "Wheelchair Space Kitchen" from former mayoral candidate and Westword MasterMind Kalyn Heffernan and musician Gregg Ziemba; "Earth Spirits of the Subconscious Mind," by Cal Duran and David Ocelotl Garcia; “Indigenous Futurist Dreamscape Lounge,” by Molina Speaks (another Westword MasterMind); and the “Aquakota” nightclub, conceptualized by the late Colin Richard Ferguson Ward and completed in his memory by Peniel Apantenco and Kim Shively.

Here's the complete list of local artists included in the 300 creatives working on Meow Wolf Denver:

Individual Collaborating Artists & Duos from Colorado:

Adam Christopher

Andi Todaro

Ashley Frazier, Michael Sperandeo

Brandan Styles "Bzurk”, Ellie Rusinova

Brian Corrigan

Cal Duran, David Ocelotl Garcia

Cami Galofre

Chris Bagley

Christopher Owen Nelson, Sam Carlson

Christopher Short

Collin Parson

Corrina Espinosa

Dan Taro

David Farquharson

Dice 51

Douglas A. Schenck “DAS”

Dylan Gebbia-Richards

Frankie Toan

Ian McKenna

Jaime Molina, Pedro Barrios

Jennifer Pettus

Jess Webb

Jodi Stuart, Libby Barbee

Joseph Lamar

Joshua Goss

JUHB.

Justin Camilli

Justin Gitlin aka Cacheflowe

Kalyn Heffernan, Gregg Ziemba

Katy Zimmerman, Erika Wurth

Kia Neill

Kristin Stransky

Laaiaim Mayer

Lauri Lynnxe Murphy

LORDSCIENCE UNIVERSAL

Lumonics

Marjorie Lair, Kyle Vincent Singer

Maya Linke

Myah Sarles

Nicole Banowetz

Nolan Tredway

Ramón Bonilla

Reed Fox, Ben Weirich

Sabin Aell, Randy Rushton

Scott Hildebrandt

Sean Peuquet

Shayna Cohn

Sigrid Sarda

Sofie Birkin

Thomas Scharfenberg

Viviane Le Courtois

Wanderweird

Wynn Earl Buzzell Jr.

EXPAND "Indigenous Futurist Dreamscape Lounge," by Molina Speaks. Meow Wolf Denver

Collaborating Artist Groups From Colorado

Andrew Novick, Pamela Webb, Robert Ayala

bearwarp

Chad Colby, Lexis Loeb, Hayley Kirkman

Charles Kern, Ty Holter, Ben Jackson, Rachel Bilys, Brett Sasine

Demiurge LLC: Joe Riche and Wynn Buzzell

Eriko Tsogo, Jennifer Tsogo, Tsogo Mijid, Batochir Batkhishig

F. Ria Khan, Armon Naein, Blake Gambel, Calvin Logan, Charles Candon, Harrison Bolin, Luke Collier, Maria Deslis, Sky Johnson, Sofia Rubio-Topete

Ladies Fancywork Society

Merhia Wiese, Annabelle Wiese, Maggie Wiese, Eunseo Zoey Kim, Dan Griner

Mike Lustig, Mitch Hoffman, Tim Omspach, Nathan Koral, Evan Beloni, Ryan Elmendorf, Scott Wilson, Charlis Robbins

Molina Speaks, Stevon Lucero, DJ Icewater, Felix "Fast4ward" Ayodele, Diles, Emily Swank

Oren Lomena, Alaine "Skeena" Rodriguez, Alius Hu

Peniel Apantenco, Kim Shively, Colin Richard Ferguson Ward, In memoriam

Sam Caudill, Sean Louis Rove, Juancristobal Hernández

Secret Love Collective: Katy Batsel, Lares Feliciano, Colby Graham, Piper Rose, Frankie Toan, Katy Zimmerman, Lauren Zwicky, Genevieve Waller

The Church of Many: Andrea Thurber, Elsa Carenbauer, Anna Goss, Maddi Waneka and Emily Merlin

Waffle Cone Club: Kyle Vincent Singer, Scott Kreider, Marjorie Lair

Other Collaborating Artists and Groups

Everything Is Terrible!

Kevin Bourland

Michael Lujan

Moment Factory

Nina Mastrangelo

Scott Geary, Wayne Geary, Gary Ashkin

While that's a lot of local talent, Meow Wolf looked outside the Mile High City for the general manager of Meow Wolf Denver. Last week it announced that the position will be filled by Alex Bennett, who arrives with nearly thirty years of experience as a venue manager and event producer for such projects as Ironman, Experience Music Project (now the Museum of Pop Culture) and the Seattle Center (known for the Bumbershoot festival).

Find out more at meowwolf.com.