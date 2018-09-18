Open Mic Check: How Lion's Lair Handled a Visit from T.J. Miller

A year and a half ago, I would have regarded a surprise drop-in from T.J. Miller with pride; a gracious benediction for a humble Colfax open mic from a man who'd reached the pinnacle of success one can hope for in the unforgiving field of comedy. I had admired Miller for his convention-shattering standup, hilarious presence in Silicon Valley and Deadpool, and steadfast boosterism for the local comedy scene. I'd even interviewed him for this very publication. Then a Daily Beast exposé all but confirmed the troubling allegations that had hitherto been limited to hearsay: Miller sexually and physically abused his college girlfriend, and the harrowing account of mistreatment had been corroborated by five witnesses and the George Washington University's student court. The charges are certainly damning, and Miller subsequently lost a couple high profile gigs (such as the voice of a sentient glob of mucus in the ad campaign for Mucinex expectorant). Last night, I showed up to the Lion's Lair expecting to co-host another unremarkable evening of comedic experimentation and was instead confronted with a moral conundrum when I spied Miller lurking near the entrance.

I consider my current co-stewardship of Denver's longest-running comedy open mic to be a badge of honor from the comedy community, and I follow the Lair's foundational ethos that everyone who shows up and signs up deserves their three to five minutes of stage time. When a comedian with a list of credits as impressive as Miller's shows up, the typical protocol is to show an almost unseemly degree of deference to one's more successful peer. In light of the disturbing charges against him, however, I didn't feel like I could follow that protocol and still face myself in the mirror. I brushed passed the performer I would have otherwise greeted eagerly, made a beeline towards the greenroom and ruminated until my co-host Roger Norquist arrived. We both quickly agreed that while we were too cowardly to confront Miller directly, we were both unwilling to grant him the platform of even the ignominious stage we call home. While comedy clubs may be willing to spotlight villains of the Me Too Movement like Miller and Louis C.K. —another former hero of mine I've summarily canceled from worship due to his atrocious behavior— Norquist and I promptly agreed that allowing an alleged perpetrator of sexual and physical violence on the stage of our beloved dive bar sanctuary ran contrary to the spirit of the scuzzy, yet safe performance space we endeavor to cultivate week after week. So we couldn't let Miller perform in good conscience, but we also couldn't figure out how to make him leave without causing an unwelcome scene.

"You guys can do whatever you think is right," Lion's Lair proprietor and bartender Tony Meggitt responded to our fevered queries —to his eternal credit, by the way; seriously folks, give it up for Tony and tip generously at the end of the night. After an a unusually long and fraught backstage conference, Norquist and I conceded our knock-kneed reluctance to directly confront a celebrity who wasn't currently exhibiting any 86-worthy behavior. So we settled on engaging in an increasingly less oblique campaign of public shaming, hoping to ratchet up the discomfort to a level so unbearable that Miller would be compelled to vacate the premises. Admittedly, the best course of action would have probably been to politely yet firmly ask Miller to leave or stay quiet so every open mic comic could continue to feel like the Lion's Lair was a safe space to come for a weekly ego-drubbing. Apart from a small handful of sycophants who didn't mind ignoring their scruples for a chance to be fame-adjacent (after all, birds of a feather creep together), most of the comics we spoke to enjoyed watching the drama unfold, and a few of them thanked us for refusing to let him up.