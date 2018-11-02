Review: Art Forged in Fire at Michael Warren Contemporary

Michael Warren Contemporary is currently hosting a pair of shows:The Water Within: Works by Etsuko Ichikawa occupies the front spaces, while Peter Olson: Photo Ceramica fills the smallish back gallery to capacity. Both feature art forged in fire.

Seattle-based Etsuko Ichikawa is best known for her glass works, and the show includes several types. There are the cast glass pieces based on Neolithic Japanese ceramics, including the striking “Jomon Vitrified Figurine,” a miniature standing figure in uranium glass that has an internal glow, at least when lighted directly. The glass spheres from her “Orb” series look like paperweights, though they wouldn’t work as such (shaped like balls, they’d simply roll away). The “Orb” pieces have complex color relationships, with hidden color that’s only visible when the pieces are completely lit; conveniently, the gallery provides a flashlight you can use to direct light to the centers of the “Orb” sculptures. Another series, this one mostly comprised of clear glass blocks, is “Vitrified Cubes." Here Ichikawa's use of strings and swirls of uranium glass allows these squiggles to glow electric green when illuminated.