Review: Art Forged in Fire at Michael Warren Contemporary

Michael Warren Contemporary is currently hosting a pair of shows:The Water Within: Works by Etsuko Ichikawa occupies the front spaces, while Peter Olson: Photo Ceramica fills the smallish back gallery to capacity. Both feature art forged in fire.
Seattle-based Etsuko Ichikawa is best known for her glass works, and the show includes several types. There are the cast glass pieces based on Neolithic Japanese ceramics, including the striking “Jomon Vitrified Figurine,” a miniature standing figure in uranium glass that has an internal glow, at least when lighted directly. The glass spheres from her “Orb” series look like paperweights, though they wouldn’t work as such (shaped like balls, they’d simply roll away). The “Orb” pieces have complex color relationships, with hidden color that’s only visible when the pieces are completely lit; conveniently, the gallery provides a flashlight you can use to direct light to the centers of the “Orb” sculptures. Another series, this one mostly comprised of clear glass blocks, is “Vitrified Cubes." Here Ichikawa's use of strings and swirls of uranium glass allows these squiggles to glow electric green when illuminated.
Another Ichikawa signature is the pyrograph, for which she burns paper with a glass-blowing pipe right out of the furnace, creating a whiplash burn. The group of pyrographs at Michael Warren have an unusual feature: They’ve been embellished with watercolors, a relatively new aspect of these “drawings” that had previously been mostly limited to scorch brown against white paper. Gallery co-director Mike McClung has a special regard for Ichikawa's work, particularly her pyrographs; her burned drawings partly inspired his own pyrographic pieces, even if they look nothing like hers.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Peter Olson: Photo Ceramica also involves fires and firing, but in this case the art is made from clay, of course. Professional photographer and ceramicist Peter Olson creates traditional vessels that he then covers in ornament. At first the forms, lidded pots and wall-chargers, look like examples of traditional European pottery, an impression enhanced by the reddish/brownish color of the iron oxide glaze against the cream-colored grounds. But on closer inspection, the decorative motifs come right off the streets, which makes the work seem totally contemporary. Using photo transfers, Olson adorns the pieces with a diverse cast of people, using their hats or other signifiers of who they are as disembodied decorative motifs arranged in patterns.
More than any other contemporary gallery in Denver, Michael Warren champions pieces done in mediums that are ordinarily associated with craft, but have been used to create fine art. Ichikawa’s glass and Olson’s ceramics certainly qualify.
Both shows run through December 1 at Michael Warren Contemporary, 760 Santa Fe Drive. Call 303-635-6255 or go to michaelwarrencontemporary.com for more information.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!