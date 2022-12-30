Support Us

Mile High Tree Closed for the Season

December 30, 2022 3:10PM

Inside the Mile High Tree
It was fun while it lasted, but the Mile High Tree won't be around to see the new year.

Owing to damage sustained during the winter storm this week, the 110-foot-high tree, which moved to Civic Center Park this year, is now closed. The New Year's Eve countdown planned for December 31 is off, and the tree will remain dark until it's removed from the park and stored for next year's celebrations.

Downtown Denver's New Year's Eve fireworks shows are still on, though, with displays planned for 9 p.m. and midnight. Get details on that and more here.
