 
Support Us

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Activism |

A Fresh Lens: CPAC Takes Over Month of Photography for 2021

Kyle Harris | January 24, 2021 | 6:45am
"The Queen" will be on display at the Colorado Photographic Arts Center as part of Month of Photography.EXPAND
"The Queen" will be on display at the Colorado Photographic Arts Center as part of Month of Photography.
Alanna Airitam
AA
^
Keep Westword Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.

Support Us

Samantha Johnston and her small but mighty team at the Colorado Photographic Arts Center are hard at work developing Denver's next Month of Photography, the biennial festival celebrating photography in all of its forms that starts in March.

This will be the first year that Johnston has led the project since photographer and curator Mark Sink, who built MOP from scratch, handed her the reins in 2019. Not surprisingly, it's a rough time to organize a region-wide event. For months, as her own organization has struggled to keep exhibitions and workshops safe and funding coming in, Johnston has also been planning a MOP that will work during a pandemic. With her small team, she's been organizing community meetings, building a new website, reaching out to spaces, working on a printed guide, and recruiting artists to participate.

"The festival is going to happen," Johnsto says. "But it’s going to look different."

Related Stories

Still, she has a major impetus for moving forward with the month-long event: The artform has played such a crucial role in helping people understand what's going on in the world, connecting them not just to the stories of COVID-19 and the anti-racist protests that swept the country, but the emotion behind them, too.

Román Anaya's work will be on display at Union Station as part of Month of Photography.
Román Anaya's work will be on display at Union Station as part of Month of Photography.
Román Anaya

So far, MOP has eighty events scheduled for March, both on-line and in-person at 55 participating spaces; they include workshops, exhibitions, lectures, panels and more. While Sink will be leading The Big Picture, his annual wheatpasting project, CPAC will collaborate with SaveArtSpace on billboards around town as well as the Denver Theatre District's Night Light Denver on a month-long series of projections on the Daniels & Fisher Tower.

Johnston is eager to share CPAC's Reflecting Voices: Alanna Airitam, Narkita Gold and Rashod Taylor; in the meantime, she notes that people can already see Zanele Muholi's work as part of Hail the Dark Lioness, at the Center for Visual Art. In particular, she's looking forward to MOP elevating the work of BIPOC photographers, helping create empathy between viewers and artists as they explore social issues.

"Pictures allow us to have that conversation and think about things from a different perspective," Johnston explains. "It’s different than someone talking about it or reading an article....How do we use art as for tool to break these barriers down? I’m excited to have all of this happen and still bring the community together and have these conversations."

For more information, go to the Month of Photography website

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.