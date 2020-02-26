Museo de las Americas Closed for a Month

Museo de las Americas will be closed until March 26, in order to take down its most recent exhibition, Altar’d Continuum: Resistance and Empowerment in Sacred Spaces, then refinish the floors and paint the walls for its next show, Rhythm and Ritual: Music of the Ancient Americas.

A partnership with the Denver Art Museum, Rhythm and Ritual will include eighty ancient musical instruments that were built between 1000 B.C.E. and 1530 C.E. The exhibit will be interactive, and guests will have a chance to play 3D-printed versions of the instruments. The museum will host an opening from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 26. There will be music, food, drinks, and a meet-and-greet with curator Jared Katz.

While the museum preps for that show, it's also recruiting artists to work on various projects raising awareness about domestic violence for another exhibit, Somos. That's a collaboration between Museo de las Americas, Latina Safehouse and Art and Color. Submission forms, available here, must be turned in by midnight on March 27.

And if you can't wait until March 26 to get back inside the Museo, the institution is also on the hunt for volunteers. Email Pia at volunteers@museo.org to be put to work.

For more information about Museo de las Americas, located at 861 Santa Fe Drive, go to the museum's website.