MCA Denver Director Adam Lerner Will Leave in June

Adam Lerner, director and chief animator of the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, will not be renewing his contract and will step down from his position in June.

Lerner’s decade in the role has seen the museum hit record-breaking attendance, in part because of his experimental, community-minded programming and curatorial strategies; interactive events showcasing a mix of artists, intellectuals and creatives, from chefs to a shaman; and bold exhibitions curated by the MCA staff that have toured the world.

Prior to coming to the MCA, Lerner worked as the master teacher of modern and contemporary art at the Denver Art Museum and as the director of the Laboratory of Art and Ideas at Belmar, where he pioneered the Mixed Taste series, bringing together lecturers from different disciplines to discuss unrelated topics, often finding uncanny overlap. He brought that series to the MCA, and it eventually shifted into a collaboration with Off-Center at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

Ten years ago, when Cydney Payton stepped down as the vibrant head of the MCA and Lerner's appointment to the post was confirmed, Westword art critic Michael Paglia predicted this: "Expect Lerner to transfer his educational focus from the Lab to the MCA, thereby causing the main focus of the institution to be on lectures, not exhibits. Too bad."

The MCA was wrapped in a Cleon Peterson piece for his exhibit last spring. JC Buck

While Lerner and the MCA staff indeed used the museum as a platform for lectures and community events that attracted a flood of patrons under 35, he also brought landmark exhibits to town, including a recent look at Jean-Michel Basquiat's earliest works, a sprawling retrospective of murals by Cleon Peterson, and an exhibit of works by Marilyn Minter. Lerner's team has also used the museum as a space to showcase Denver artists including Derrick Velasquez and Kristen Hatgi Sink, along with musicians such as Kayla Marque and Westword MasterMinds Ill Se7en and Molina Speaks.

“I feel like I have — with the support of an amazing staff and board — been able to make MCA Denver a very important part of the cultural landscape of Denver,” Lerner tells Westword. “At the beginning, when I took over, we had to promise to the city that we could be an important player. I feel like now we are a central player. We are also an important element of the forward-thinking element of the new Denver. We’ve become not just an energized place of art and events, but also, we stand for what I think is the best aspect of the new Denver, and that is the ability to take risks and be a little weird and risk alienating people in order to do something that is different and interesting.”

The MCA, much like Denver itself, is faced with a challenge: “How do we manage the downside of our success?” Lerner asks. “Who is not included in the prosperity of the city? For the museum, our first concern is how can creatives become more a part of the prosperity of our city?”

That question has driven Lerner and his team to incorporate lesser-known local artists into the museum’s programming, including the Octopus Initiative, an art-lending library.

Derrick Velasquez's "Brutal World 44" is part of the Octopus Initiative. Derrick Velasquez

All of this experimentation, Lerner says, is part of the soul of the MCA, which, as an institution, has long embraced creative exhibition models. He believes it will continue to do so.

Lerner is leaving on good terms with the board of directors, which will soon form a search committee to find his replacement, with an eye toward candidates from around the world.

“Adam Lerner’s unparalleled vision and willingness to take risks has transformed MCA Denver over the past decade,” says Mike Fries, MCA Denver board chair, in a statement. “Adam has been instrumental not only in making MCA the heart of Denver’s cultural community, but also in rethinking the role of a traditional art institution by launching groundbreaking programs that are now mimicked around the country.”

Under Lerner’s leadership, the MCA has freed itself from $10 million in debt and raised $17.5 million in a capital campaign to create an endowment to remodel the building and to bolster programming — in short, creating a strong financial base upon which future leadership can build.

“I know that the next director will be able to take all the advances we made over the last ten years as an institution and amplify them,” Lerner says. "The next director will obviously have their own vision for the institution. I have absolute confidence that the board will select somebody who believes in what is unique about this environment, what’s unique about Denver, what’s unique about this institution.”

As for Lerner himself, he plans to stay in Denver. Doing what? He hasn’t decided yet – probably something outside of museums, he says.

“I know it’s unnerving for me to tell you I don’t know,” he says. “Really, I have so much confidence that if I take a little bit of time to get to zero and get a little silence around me, that what is right for me will emerge naturally. I’m going to take a little bit of time after my contract runs out and see what it is that emerges. I don’t know what it is, but one thing I do know is that it will involve all the things I’m good at — creating worlds that people want to become a part of.”

Tuesday morning Lerner sent the following note to supporters of the MCA: