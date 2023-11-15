The Hip-Hop Nutcracker and More Must-See Productions of the Classic Ballet Around Denver

It may not be Thanksgiving yet, but for the Mile High cultural scene, the Christmas season begins with the sugarplum fairies, mischievous mice and the timeless magic of The Nutcracker ballet. And the Denver area has a dazzling array of Nutcracker productions that cater to every taste and preference, from the innovative and energetic Hip-Hop Nutcracker to traditional renditions infused with local flair.
Whether you're a ballet aficionado or a newcomer to the world of dance, the list below offers something special for everyone.
Colorado School of Dance presents The Nutcracker
Thursday, November 16, through Tuesday, November 21
Pace Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Avenue, Parker
Performed by the Colorado School of Dance since 2003, this is Parker’s longest-running version of The Nutcracker. Rather than Christmas Eve, the tale takes place on the night before Thanksgiving, with a holiday party to light the family's new Christmas tree. The production is performed by the school's company of dancers, aged two to nineteen.
The Hip-Hop Nutcracker
Friday, November 17, and Saturday, November 18
Buell Theatre, Denver Performing Arts Complex
This is definitely not your grandma's Nutcracker. Directed and choreographed by Tony- and Olivier Award-nominated Jennifer Weber, the touring production of The Hip-Hop Nutcracker returns to Denver with a reimagined staging that blends hip-hop dance and Tchaikovsky's music into a raucous holiday event. With a dozen powerful dancers, a live DJ, a violinist and MC Kurtis Blow, The Hip Hop Nutcracker flips the script on the classic ballet.
Boulder Ballet presents The Nutcracker
Friday, November 24, and Saturday, November 25
Macky Auditorium, 1595 Pleasant Street, Boulder
Saturday, December 2, and Sunday, December 3
Vance Brand Auditorium, 600 East Mountain View Avenue, Longmont
Sunday, December 10
The Stanley Hotel, 333 East Wonderview Avenue, Estes Park
The Boulder Ballet is performing The Nutcracker in Boulder, Longmont and Estes Park. The company will team up with the Boulder Philharmonic at Macky Auditorium, and with the Longmont Symphony Orchestra at the Vance Brand Auditorium. Excerpts of the show will be performed at the Pavilion at the Stanley Hotel.
Belliston Ballet presents The Nutcracker
Friday, November 24, through Sunday, November 26
Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 East Iliff Avenue
Belliston Ballet has staged The Nutcracker for more than thirty years. The cast comprises students from throughout the Denver metro area ranging in age from eight to eighteen. According to Belliston, each student invested more than 250 hours in training and rehearsal to prepare for this year's performance.
Colorado Ballet presents The Nutcracker
Saturday, November 25, through Sunday, December 24
Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Performing Arts Complex
This is your grandma's Nutcracker. Staged by the Colorado Ballet at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, it follows Clara on the magical evening when her nutcracker comes to life for a battle royale. Running for over 28 performances, the production utilizes the company's lavish custom-made sets and costumes. This is the granddaddy of Nutcrackers around Colorado, and it frequently sells out.
Dance Conservatory of Denver presents The Children's Nutcracker
Saturday, November 25, and Sunday, November 26
Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 South Allison Parkway, Lakewood
The Children's Nutcracker is a kid-friendly adaptation of the classic holiday ballet, and is performed entirely by students of the Dance Conservatory of Denver. Performed over the Thanksgiving weekend, The Children's Nutcracker is appropriate for viewers of all ages and an ideal adaptation for the whole family.
Aurora Dance Arts presents The Nutcracker
Wednesday, November 29, through Sunday, December 3
Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
If you're in the Aurora area, don't miss the Aurora Dance Arts rendition of The Nutcracker. The family-friendly show maintains the timelessness of the traditional production, introducing audiences to Tchaikovsky's music and other beautiful musical selections, as well as the art of ballet.
Colorado Conservatory of Dance presents The Nutcracker
Saturday, December 9, through December 17
The Performing Arts Complex at Pinnacle Charter School, 1001 West 84th Avenue, Federal Heights
Presented annually since 1993, Colorado's prestigious Conservatory of Dance produces The Nutcracker with world-class choreography and professional guest artists. The conservatory will welcome international guest artists Chisako Oga, Daniel Durrett, Elle Macy and Miles Pertl for its 2023 production.
Parker Arts and Denver Ballet Theatre present The Nutcracker
Thursday, December 14, through Sunday, December 19
Pace Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Avenue, Parker
If you missed the November production of The Nutcracker in Parker (or prefer to wait until later in the holiday season to get your fix), then the Parker Arts and Denver Ballet Theatre staging is for you. This production is performed by a cast of students, from age three through high school, trained in the style of Vaganova — a technique developed and taught at Russia’s Imperial Ballet School and the Mariinsky Theater.
Ballet Melange presents The Nutcracker
Friday, December 15, through Sunday, December 17
Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 South Allison Parkway, Lakewood
The Ballet Melange production of The Nutcracker is choreographed and staged by Elizabeth Shipiatsky, in the style of Vasili Vainonen and Marius Petipa, and showcases elaborate costumes from Russia and Ukraine as well as original projections designed specifically for Ballet Melange. The company facilitates the artistic growth of early-career dancers while serving the public by increasing access to high-quality dance performances. Ballet Melange’s productions are performed in collaboration with the Classical Ballet Academy, which trains in the Vaganova curriculum.
Littleton Youth Ballet and Littleton Ballet Academy present The Nutcracker
Friday, December 15, through Sunday, December 17
Joanna Ramsey Theatre at Westminster High School, 6933 Raleigh Street, Westminster
It will be a magical evening with Clara and the Nutcracker as Littleton Youth Ballet and Littleton Ballet Academy's captivating production casts its spell with a cast of over 140 children, pre-professional dancers and guest artists.
Centennial State Ballet presents The Nutcracker
Saturday, December 16, and Sunday, December 17
Niwot High School, 8989 Niwot Road, Niwot
Halfway between Boulder and Longmont, Centennial State Ballet mounts its annual production at Niwot High School. You can catch the show at 2 or 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 16, and 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 17, performed by its youth ballet students.
Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet
Saturday, December 23, and Sunday, December 24
Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place
If you have family in town ahead of Christmas, the Paramount's two-night run of The Nutcracker could be the perfect way to ring in Christmas Eve. Featuring an extraordinary international cast with Ukrainian principal artists performing traditional European ballet in their native style, the production showcases awe-inspiring acrobatics, life-sized puppets and handcrafted sets and costumes.