The Hip-Hop Nutcracker and More Must-See Productions of the Classic Ballet Around Denver

click to enlarge The Hip-Hop Nutcracker is in Denver on Friday, November 17, and Saturday, November 18. Courtesy of Cheryl Mann

click to enlarge Colorado Conservatory of Dance's production of The Nutcracker. Courtesy of Amanda Tipton Photography

It may not be Thanksgiving yet, but for the Mile High cultural scene, the Christmas season begins with the sugarplum fairies, mischievous mice and the timeless magic ofballet. And the Denver area has a dazzling array ofproductions that cater to every taste and preference, from the innovative and energeticto traditional renditions infused with local flair.Whether you're a ballet aficionado or a newcomer to the world of dance, the list below offers something special for everyone.Performed by the Colorado School of Dance since 2003, this is Parker’s longest-running version ofRather than Christmas Eve, the tale takes place on the night before Thanksgiving, with a holiday party to light the family's new Christmas tree. The production is performed by the school's company of dancers, aged two to nineteen.This is definitely not your grandma's. Directed and choreographed by Tony- and Olivier Award-nominated Jennifer Weber, the touring production ofreturns to Denver with a reimagined staging that blends hip-hop dance and Tchaikovsky's music into a raucous holiday event. With a dozen powerful dancers, a live DJ, a violinist and MC Kurtis Blow,flips the script on the classic ballet.The Boulder Ballet is performingin Boulder, Longmont and Estes Park. The company will team up with the Boulder Philharmonic at Macky Auditorium, and with the Longmont Symphony Orchestra at the Vance Brand Auditorium. Excerpts of the show will be performed at the Pavilion at the Stanley Hotel.Belliston Ballet has stagedfor more than thirty years. The cast comprises students from throughout the Denver metro area ranging in age from eight to eighteen. According to Belliston, each student invested more than 250 hours in training and rehearsal to prepare for this year's performance.Thisyour grandma's. Staged by the Colorado Ballet at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, it follows Clara on the magical evening when her nutcracker comes to life for a battle royale. Running for over 28 performances, the production utilizes the company's lavish custom-made sets and costumes. This is the granddaddy of Nutcrackers around Colorado, and it frequently sells out.is a kid-friendly adaptation of the classic holiday ballet, and is performed entirely by students of the Dance Conservatory of Denver. Performed over the Thanksgiving weekend,is appropriate for viewers of all ages and an ideal adaptation for the whole family.If you're in the Aurora area, don't miss the Aurora Dance Arts rendition of. The family-friendly show maintains the timelessness of the traditional production, introducing audiences to Tchaikovsky's music and other beautiful musical selections, as well as the art of ballet.Presented annually since 1993, Colorado's prestigious Conservatory of Dance produceswith world-class choreography and professional guest artists. The conservatory will welcome international guest artists Chisako Oga, Daniel Durrett, Elle Macy and Miles Pertl for its 2023 production.If you missed the November production ofin Parker (or prefer to wait until later in the holiday season to get your fix), then the Parker Arts and Denver Ballet Theatre staging is for you. This production is performed by a cast of students, from age three through high school, trained in the style of Vaganova — a technique developed and taught at Russia’s Imperial Ballet School and the Mariinsky Theater.The Ballet Melange production ofis choreographed and staged by Elizabeth Shipiatsky, in the style of Vasili Vainonen and Marius Petipa, and showcases elaborate costumes from Russia and Ukraine as well as original projections designed specifically for Ballet Melange. The company facilitates the artistic growth of early-career dancers while serving the public by increasing access to high-quality dance performances. Ballet Melange’s productions are performed in collaboration with the Classical Ballet Academy, which trains in the Vaganova curriculum.It will be a magical evening with Clara and the Nutcracker as Littleton Youth Ballet and Littleton Ballet Academy's captivating production casts its spell with a cast of over 140 children, pre-professional dancers and guest artists.Halfway between Boulder and Longmont, Centennial State Ballet mounts its annual production at Niwot High School. You can catch the show at 2 or 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 16, and 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 17, performed by its youth ballet students.If you have family in town ahead of Christmas, the Paramount's two-night run ofcould be the perfect way to ring in Christmas Eve. Featuring an extraordinary international cast with Ukrainian principal artists performing traditional European ballet in their native style, the production showcases awe-inspiring acrobatics, life-sized puppets and handcrafted sets and costumes.