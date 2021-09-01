Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Anime and Cosplay

Nan Desu Kan 24 Returns for Labor Day Weekend

September 1, 2021 5:55AM

The NDK Rave is only one of the many events from the fan-favorite convention.
The NDK Rave is only one of the many events from the fan-favorite convention. cgphotog.com
click to enlarge The NDK Rave is only one of the many events from the fan-favorite convention. - CGPHOTOG.COM
The NDK Rave is only one of the many events from the fan-favorite convention.
cgphotog.com
Nan Desu Kan, Colorado’s premier convention for Japanese culture and animation, makes a celebratory comeback on Labor Day weekend in new digs at Aurora’s Gaylord Rockies Resort. The event was canceled in fall 2020 because of the pandemic and associated social distancing requirements.

“For many members of this community, NDK is like a family,” says Jeremy Pieta, board member for the Rocky Mountain Anime Association, which sponsors the event. “After a difficult year, we’re really happy to be bringing the family back together in a beautiful new home.”

“NDK has grown almost every year,” says Matthew Porter, NDK press coordinator. “In 2021, one of the biggest highlights is the move to the spectacular Gaylord Rockies Resort.” The Aurora facility marks a shift for NDK not only in terms of optics, but also opportunity. For the first time, the hosting venue will offer convention events as well as resort amenities like the Arapahoe Springs Water Park, on-site restaurants and bars, and a world-class spa and fitness center.

“The Gaylord Rockies provides NDK not only all the space the event could need, but also a grand setting that highlights Colorado's beauty,” notes Porter.

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


That’s not to say that the convention itself will pale by comparison to what the Gaylord offers.

“NDK operates around the clock from Friday to Sunday,” says Porter, “so there’s always something happening.” Events include cultural events and presentations, along with an exhibitors' hall including artists, vendors, and leading companies in the industries. Not to mention the more than 20,000 square feet devoted to video and tabletop games, 24 hours a day.

Special guests are important to any fan convention, and NDK is no exception. Featured guests this year include Major Attaway (One Piece, Fairy Tale, Borderlands 3), Billy Kametz (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Cells at Work, and Netflix' Aggretsuko), Dani Chambers (Ace Attorney, My Hero Academia, Fairy Tale, Marvel Avenger Academy), and Daman Mills (Dragon Ball Z, Final Fantasy VII: Remake, Pokémon Masters, Fire Emblem: Heroes, and RWBY).

click to enlarge CGPHOTOG.COM
cgphotog.com
Cosplay is always a strong draw for NDK, and this year shows no sign of that trend flagging. “Artists and models from across the nation come to NDK to show off their creations, to learn, and to share their expertise,” says Porter.

This year’s scheduled cosplay guests include Alysin Wonderland, Teca, Heather Martin and Starla Wynn; as always, one of the centerpieces of the weekend is the grand Costume and Cosplay Contest, which will be held on Saturday.

Given the global pandemic, there will be changes, though; serious steps are being taken to ensure the safety of all participants.

“Masks will be required,” Porter says, along with “physical distancing, hand washing and sanitization, and other practices to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in keeping with CDC guidelines. And NDK encourages everyone who can be vaccinated against COVID to be fully vaccinated before attending the event.” More information about NDK's safety measures in response to COVID-19 can be found online.

“Current conditions and safety practices will make this a different event from previous years,” admits Porter. “But the core of NDK — its welcoming community and its enthusiasm for the art of animation and for Japanese culture — will remain.

Nan Desu Kan will take place Friday, September 3, through Sunday, September 5, at the Gaylord Rockies Resort. For tickets and more information, see the NDK website.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Teague Bohlen is a writer, novelist and professor at the University of Colorado Denver. His first novel, The Pull of the Earth, won the Colorado Book Award for Literary Fiction in 2007; his textbook The Snarktastic Guide to College Success came out in 2014. His new collection of flash fiction, Flatland, is available now.
Contact: Teague Bohlen

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation