New Mural Festival Denver Walls Postponed to Next Year

The April announcement of an international mural festival coming to Denver made a big splash, but Denver Walls never materialized in RiNo this month. Instead, organizers have set their sights on next year.
The effort was spearheaded by Ally Grimm, the muralist known as A.L. Grime, who told Westword in April that Denver Walls had enlisted twelve artists and would also include augmented reality to showcase the future of street art. The GoFundMe for the festival, which is an extension of the international Pow! Wow! mural festival, was created in March, but only $20 was raised toward the $50,000 goal.
"Due to some shortcomings around funding and some extenuating circumstances, Denver Walls 2022 will be postponed to 2023," Grimm says. "It is our mission to bring forth the best experience for our artists, collaborators and for the community, and at this time we feel this is the best decision to accomplish that goal....
"We are taking a short pause to regroup before jumping back into planning an amazing event for next year," she continues. "We thank you so much for your support as we continue to build. Our calls for walls and sponsors will remain open on the site as well as our GoFundMe. We look forward to celebrating with the Denver community in 2023."