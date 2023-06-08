Check Out These New Murals in Denver

It's no secret that Denver has great street art; local muralist Thomas Evans, aka Detour, was just name-checked in the New York Times for his latest mural that depicts Denver Nuggets stars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, which has been drawing fans to the corner of East Colfax Avenue and Race Street.
And the murals just keep coming. On Friday, the Denver Botanic Gardens will debut a mural installation byJustin Favela that immerses viewers in the vibrant colors of the Southwest. The Museum of Outdoor Arts' mural program for Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, now in its third year, collaborated with artist Adden J to curate new murals to add to the outdoor venue's collection, which now has 21 installations; the eight new pieces were revealed last week.
Here are the newest offerings around town right now:Museum of Outdoor Arts
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Greenwood Village
Explore how local street artists see the animals of Colorado in this latest exhibition from the Museum of Outdoor Arts' mural program. Adden J, who created a striking depiction of a fox last year, painted a massive, complex rendering of wolves in his signature style for this year's mural program. Catie Michel, who painted magpies flitting over a buck.
Swartz Brothers mural team painted a squirrel, with the animal's body seamlessly transitioning into water-like forms.
Jason T Graves's illustration of a dragonfly is another stylistic standout, with the insect revealing itself through the artist's notable geometric forms and muted, soothing colors.
Chad Bolsinger, took a vibrant approach for his colorful hummingbird, which hovers over a backdrop of complementary colors and fuchsia flowers.
Will Barker painted one of Colorado's most notable animals, a bison, while ESIC (aka Zach Howard) made a striking praying mantis in teal, purple and pink hues.
Vistas in Color
Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street
Sunday, June 11, through October 1
Justin Favela plucked the tissue paper from piñatas to create the massive mural that covers all the walls of the Denver Botanic Garden's art gallery. Titled Vistas in Color, the installation is a vibrant depiction of the Southwestern landscapes that Favela links to Latin American identity. Rolling foothills, mountains and plains come to life through the colorful, intricately placed tissues of the floor-to-ceiling installation that immerses viewers in a chimerical rendering of the natural world.