Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Art

Nikola Jokic Mural Pops Up in Five Points

February 18, 2023 9:47AM

Detour's new mural of Nikola Jokic popped up in Five Points last weekend.
Detour's new mural of Nikola Jokic popped up in Five Points last weekend. Thomas Mitchell
Isn't he beautiful?

Given how great Nikola Jokic has been in his eight seasons with the Denver Nuggets, the lack of local shrines to the Joker never added up. Nearly 600 fans were so upset about the oversight that last year they petitioned the City of Denver and Governor Jared Polis, asking for a mural.

But there's no longer a need to protest, because Jokic's face popped up on a commercial garage dock door at 2420 Curtis Street earlier this month, courtesy of Thomas "Detour" Evans.

The Denver artist is known for murals of iconic Black leaders, such as John Lewis (40th and Franklin streets) and Charles Burrell, India Arie, Madame CJ Walker and John Mosley (27th and Welton streets), with the majority of his work in north Denver. Taking advantage of a warm morning last weekend, Detour gifted the city with a surprise mural of Jokic, complete with Detour's signature sherbet background.

Detour somehow captures the focus and no-fucks-given on Jokic's face simultaneously, which is exactly the way the pale god of hoops plays. Add in beard stubble and a widow's peak, and we've got one incredible mural goin'.

If you go to see the new Jokic mural, check out the rest of Detour's work around Five Points and north Denver, which honors local legends and national civil rights activists who've all made their marks on the city.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.
Contact: Thomas Mitchell

Trending Arts & Culture

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation