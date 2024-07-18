New Shows at Denver Galleries This Weekend Are Something to See — and Hear!

We love a midsummer show this good at Robischon Gallery, with Pard Morrison’s cheerful minimal paintings and tall sculptures, a classic group show and beautiful work by Omar Chacón, whose thick patterned paintings make it difficult not to touch.
But we also can’t resist another show in the taxidermy shop by the more experimental TAD Projects. And Lauri Lynnxe Murphy will use Zoom to broadcast her science-oriented Firefly Music performance, with lightning-bug-powered music at one of the rare locations where fireflies even exist in Colorado on Friday, July 19, and Saturday, July 20.
Tune in!
Pard Morrison, Everywhere You Go Love
Parallels, Group Show
Omar Chacon, Nimba, in the Viewing Room
Robischon Gallery, 1740 Wazee Street
Thursday, July 18 through October 5
Opening Reception: Thursday, July 18, 6 to 8 p.m.
Robischon Gallery uses its roomy space well. Though the gallery descriptions of artists and works sound like the place will be crammed helter-skelter with promised choices for folks walking through a crowded series of rooms, it’s nothing of the sort. Solos are allowed to be big without being in the way, group shows often make meaningful visual connections between artists, and in the Viewing Room, people get a peek at something so delicious that they walk out of the room hoping to see the same artist go big in the picture window next time.
Pard Morrison is the solo superhero this summer and fall with Everywhere You Go Love, which combines minimal paintings of crosshatched lines in playful colors with wall pieces and large-scale, multi-faceted aluminum columns colored in bright colors with fired pigments. The group — Deborah Zlotsky, Don Voisine, Marcelyn McNeil, Kate Petley and Linda Fleming — experiment with perspective, intersecting shapes and unusual processes in different ways for Parallels, while Omar Chacon, who doesn’t use a brush to apply paint to his impastoed canvases, shows new patterned works that rise out of the flat surface in carefully shaped and repeated motifs, ranging from blobs or wild confetti to more refined architectural, geometric or shag-rug (!) configurations.
Michele Theoharris, Sound Immersion
Next Gallery, 6501 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Thursday, July 18, 7:30 to 8:45 p.m.
Registration required here
In conjunction with the current members show, Water, inspired by, well, water, Next Gallery hosts Michele Theoharris of Sacred Soul Healing Arts, who will facilitate an in-house Sound Immersion evening on Thursday, July 18. BYO yoga mat, blanket, pillow and anything else you need to be cozy, or even add a journal, water or crystals to the pile, and be ready to lay back and take in the vibrations of crystal singing bowls, koshi chimes, wave drum and other healing instruments. It sure beats worrying about convention speeches and the impending fall of Western Civilization. Don’t forget to register in advance (see above).
Indigenous Voices
Center for the Arts Evergreen, 31880 Rocky Village Drive,
Evergreen
Thursday, July 18, through August 17
Opening Reception: Thursday, July 18, 4 to 7 p.m. (artist Q&A at 6 p.m., in person of via Zoom link here)
Seven Indigenous artists from New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona and Oklahoma bring Navajo, Acoma, Muscogee, Cherokee, Oglala Lakota Sioux Nation and Choctaw culture and crafts to the Center for the Arts Evergreen, where a new show, Indigenous Voices, opens right before this weekend’s Summerfest event. Enjoy the art in the gallery, and return on Saturday or Sunday, when some of the exhibition artists will show more works for sale as part of the arts festival.
Lauri Lynnxe Murphy, Firefly Music
Live Webcast: Friday, July 19 (YouTube link here), and Saturday, July 20 (YouTube link here), 8:30 p.m. nightly
Lauri Lynnxe Murphy, who has developed a whole practice around art collaborations with bees, snails and fireflies, premiered Firefly Music last summer at Fountain Creek Nature Center, when the weather didn’t cooperate. But this year, with help from a grant from INSITE Fund Colorado, Murphy was able to retool and beef up the presentation, which has a live musical component set in motion through technology: Whenever a firefly flashes, a digital sound is emitted from a coded setup, while live musicians chime in to jam with the lightning bugs. And this year’s lineup is stellar, including Roger Green, (The Czars and Porlolo), and local theremin virtuoso Victoria Lundy (Carbon Dioxide Ensemble). Because the firefly habitat at Fountain Creek is so delicate and the fireflies themselves are so rare in Colorado, viewers are invited to watch and hear from afar using live Zoom links on July 19 or 20 at 8:30 p.m.
Gossamer
Walker Fine Art, 300 West Eleventh Avenue, Unit A
Friday, July 19, through September 7
Opening Reception: Friday, July 19, 5 to 8 p.m.
Six fine artists — Brian Comber, Jamie Gray, Gloria Pereyra, Sara Sanderson, Meagen Svendsen and Allison Svoboda — capture shimmering moments for Gossamer, an exhibition using light, color and a delicate touch, whether worked in oil paint, photography, watercolor, ceramics or mixed-media encaustic. It’s a rare achievement to so beautifully visualize the meeting of glowing nature and fleeting feelings. Drop in for a mini vacation away from it all.
Tad @ T-Shop
T-Shop Annex, 3611 West 49th Avenue
Friday, July 19, 6 to 9 p.m.
The TAD project returns to the idea that started it all — the Tad @T-Shop Series, where curators Donald Fodness and Tobias Fike select a group of artists to provide work to show in a taxidermy shop — for a second season. Fourteen adventurous thinkers and makers will muse on the idea of “weird nature” for the show, making works to hang among the stuffed animal skins.
Denise Demby and Craig Robb, Light
Deborah Carlson and Judy Doherty, Bustin’ Out 2
931 Gallery, 931 Santa Fe Drive
Friday, July 19, through August 11
Opening Reception: Friday, July 19, 6 to 9 p.m.
931 Gallery owner Denise Demby and special guest artist Craig Robb tag team Light, a show of sculptures with built-in light sources, including both wall and free-standing pieces. Built mainly from steel, wood, glass and mirrors, the sculptures will be displayed with the overhead lighting turned off in 931’s back gallery, where viewers can better enjoy their dramatic inner-lit presentations. Meanwhile, Bustin’ Out 2, the collaborative second half of a show by glass artist Deborah Carlson and watercolorist Judy Doherty, which debuted last week, continues up front.
La Noche de Frida
El Tianguis de Westwood, 3950 Morrison Road
Friday, July 19, 4 to 9 p.m.
Cultura Chocolate, In Lak’ech Denver Arts and Hecho en Westwood will collaborate to bring Denver another year of La Noche de Frida, a celebration of all things Frida Kahlo, from an intergenerational Tejiendo Generaciones fashion show with a focus on lovely textiles and a runway open to all. Because Kahlo championed the colorful handmade couture of her culture, the community exhibition, El Tapiz de Westwood, is at the center of the event. There will be food at La Noche de Frida, but do consider returning to Morrison Road again the next day (Sunday, July 20), for Westwood’s annual Festival del Mole, where samples of every type of mole sauce on the planet are available for tasting. It runs from 2 to 8 p.m., and taste-ticket bundles, $20 for ten tickets, can be purchased online in advance here. The ticket price goes up to $2.50 each at the fest.
Elizabeth Alexander, The Good Ones
Daisy Patton, Hot Echoes
K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee Street
Saturday, July 20, through September 14
Opening Reception: Saturday, July 20, 3 to 6 p.m.
K Contemporary pairs shows by gallery arts Elizabeth Alexander and Daisy Patton through summer’s end. Alexander’s mixed media pieces for The Good Ones recycle elegant articles of home decor into luxurious assemblages, making a statement about material culture, while former Denver artist Daisy Patton shows new work in her signature style that mingles well with Alexander’s thanks to a new twist: Patton’s typical blown-up vintage photographic images painted over in high-intensity colors and decorated with floral tendrils are framed here in a way that suggests memorialization.
