Nina Martinez Sports Killer, Colorful Style at Artopia

Artopia 2019 at The Church on March 1 celebrated the culture of hip-hip, and that stretched to fashion...both in the crowd and in formal displays. Designers No One Special and Zoid Haem styled VIP guests and also displayed their creations.

"It was a one-of-a-kind experience," said Haem, who was dressed in orange, his favorite color. "I couldn't tell if it was the best art exhibition or the best dance party, but it was something the city and culture needed."

We spotted one-of-a-kind styles in the crowd, too, including the killer look of artist Nina Martinez, who grew up in Denver and Englewood. She does collage, drawing and assemblage; she's also working on a business connecting art and wellness. Amid the spinning Bboys, we chatted with Martinez about what inspires her style and what she thought of Artopia.

EXPAND Martinez wears striped pants by Reformation and a vintage couture black textured sweater. Photo by Mauricio Rocha

Westword: What did you think of Artopia?

Nina Martinez: Artopia was awesome! Good energy, good music, artwork from some of my favorite graffiti artists. I was definitely in my element. My friends who were presenting work are the homies: Voice, Swek, Jher and Tuke. They have been my favorite Denver graffiti artists since I discovered the graffiti world in 1994. I came out to support them and be part of the community.

Who or what inspires your personal style?

I'm inspired by all things vintage and love NYC and European street style. Also, bold prints and patterns drive me wild.

What is your favorite color?

Favorite color is always a hard question to answer. I love so many, but to narrow it down: ultramarine and yellow.

EXPAND Martinez carries a handbag by Zenith. Photo by Mauricio Rocha

What is your favorite accessory?

Tattoos.

What is your favorite film?

Another tough one to answer; that's like asking me to pick a favorite star in the universe! Well, I never tire of watching the Lord of the Rings series.

What is your jam of the moment?

Currently, I've been jamming out to ABRA and FKA Twigs.

EXPAND Photo by Mauricio Rocha

What three words best describe your style?

Colorful, comical, feminine.

Where do you shop?

Thrift stores and Nordstrom.

What is your style mantra?

Lately I've been saying stuff like "Be goddess-like, embrace your badass feminine body." Or else I'll imagine I'm getting ready to walk the streets of NYC or Paris.

Don't wait for Artopia 2020 to show your style, Denver.