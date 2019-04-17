Celebrate Passover at Eight Community Seders in Denver

Passover starts Friday night, which means it's time to mark the holiday with a seder (or two) — a dinner celebrating the Jewish people's escape from slavery in Egypt. Many will mark the occasion with their families; others prefer to do so at larger gatherings. If you're new to town or looking to connect with the wider Jewish community, there are seders around the metro area that will suit people of many backgrounds and beliefs.

Chabad Jewish Center Seder

Friday, April 19, 7 p.m. and Saturday April 20, 7:30 p.m.

Chabad Jewish Center, 9950 Lone Tree Parkway

The Chabad Jewish Center of the South Metro Area is hosting an all-ages seder that will tell the Passover story through a Kabbalistic lens. There will be humor, music, a traditional feast and no shortage of wine. Tickets, $50 for adults and $30 for children, can be reserved through the Chabad Jewish Center's South Metro Area event page.

A traditional seder plate holds a shank bone, egg, vegetable, bitter herbs and charoset. Courtesy of Safta

Chabad of NW Metro Denver Community Seder

Friday, April 19, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Front Range Community College, 3645 West 112th Avenue, Westminster

Chabad of NW Denver in Westminster is hosting a family-friendly seder with an interactive service that focuses on why Passover and the freedom of the Jewish people is relevant today. Tickets, $50 for adults and $35 for children, are available on the Chabad House website. Anyone looking for a place to celebrate Passover is welcome, and no one will be turned away for lack of funds. For seder tickets, email Rabbi Benjy Brackman at Benjybrackman@gmail.com.

EXPAND A seder plate made at the Temple Sinai preschool in 1994. Cindy Yabrove

Teen Seder Mystery Challenge

Saturday, April 20, 7:30 p.m.

Chabad Jewish Center of South Metro Denver, 9950 Lone Tree Parkway, Lone Tree

Teens will be running the show at this one-of-a-kind interactive seder. Members of the South Metro Chabad Cteen club and their families will work together to solve the mystery of Passover using fifteen clues given throughout the seder. Music and storytelling will help guide participants through the challenge, ultimately revealing the secret of Passover. The seder is free for teens and their families, but donations will be accepted. Reservations are required and can be made on the Cteen website.

A photo of the Cherry Creek Chabad's pre-Passover table. Courtesy of Rabbi Shmuly Engel

Chabad of Cherry Creek

Friday, April 19, 7 p.m.

Jacquard Hotel, 222 Milwaukee Street

Chabad of Cherry Creek is partnering with Jacquard Hotel to host a welcoming seder in an elegant setting. The matzah will be handmade, the wine delicious, and, of course, the Jewish people's exit from Egypt will be remembered. Tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for kids. For more information, visit the Chabad of Cherry Creek website.

EXPAND Cindy Yabrove

Young Jewish Professionals Seder

Saturday, April 20, 8:30 to 11 p.m.

Location TBD

Jewish in the City, Chabad welcomes young Jewish professionals to celebrate the second night of Passover. Young professionals can network and bond with peers while participating in a seder that ties the journey of the Jewish people out of Egypt to current paths of this generation. The seder is located downtown; specifics can be found on the Jewish in the City website. Tickets are $18; free seats are available upon request.

EXPAND Passover continues through Saturday, April 27. Cindy Yabrove

Dancing in the Desert

Saturday, April 20, 6 to 10 p.m.

First Universalist Church, 4101 East Hampden Avenue

The Jewish people wandered through the desert to their freedom. To celebrate, B'nai Havurah is hosting a desert-themed seder to honor their journey. Musicians Hal Aqua and Annie Aqua will provide music. Traditional Sephardi dishes will be catered by A Kitchen Maven. Admission $45 for adults, $20 for kids five and up, and free for children four and under. Babysitting is available upon request.To register and for more information, visit the B'nai Havurah website.

Registration for the Queer Seder is live now. PrideFest

Temple Emanuel Queer Seder

Wednesday, April 24, 6 p.m.

Temple Emanuel

The LGBTQ+ community is hosting its eleventh annual Queer Seder. Gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian and other dietary needs can be accommodated, an ASL interpreter will be in attendance, the facility is wheelchair accessible, and alcohol-free tables are available. LGBTQ+ Jews and their families and loved ones are welcome to come celebrate the freedom of the oppressed. Tickets are $40 for adults, $30 for teens, students and seniors, $20 for kids, and children three and under get in free. Scholarships are available. For more information and to register, visit the Temple Emanuel website.