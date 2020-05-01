Pedal the Plains Is Canceled...for September!

Looking for clues about when life might get back to normal after the COVID-19 shutdown?

The cancellation of the ninth edition of the Denver Post Pedal the Plains, which would have zipped across Colorado's Eastern Plains in September 2020, is a sign that things aren't coming back anytime soon — not even for an outdoor bike ride.

The Denver Post had already wiped sibling event Ride the Rockies from the calendar, but that annual event in the mountains is a June tradition. (It's since been rescheduled for June 2021.)

Pedal the Plains was still many months away.

"With all good intentions, we were planning on kicking off the The Denver Post Pedal the Plains 2020 with a route announcement in mid-March. But then our world changed dramatically with the COVID-19 pandemic," explained tour director Deirdre Moynihan in a letter to supporters. "Instead, we have made the difficult decision that it simply is not the right time to move forward with an event when there is still so much unknown. The most important thing to consider is the safety and well-being of all the riders, sponsors, communities, volunteers, vendors, and everyone else associated with Pedal The Plains."

Governor Jared Polis's cheery message above about why the event is getting the ax — "We need to prioritize the health and safety of all our communities" — suggests that this decision about the event, which is in part sponsored by the state and which Polis and his family have participated in, sets the stage for more cancellations into the fall.

He follows up his announcement with some enthusiastic remarks about Pedal the Plains 2021 and a quick reminder that people need to wear masks and stay home as much as possible.

"We will also be working on the next edition of Pedal the Plains with all the usual homegrown fun you’ve come to expect from this event," adds Moynihan. "Just thinking about the myriad of animals (alpacas, buffalos, cows, pigs, horses, and more), lively music, delicious locally sourced food, and welcoming communities of past Pedal the Plains makes it a little easier to get through these tough times.

"Indeed, there is much to look forward to and we can't wait to see you on Colorado’s Eastern Plains in 2021."