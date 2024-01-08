 Photos: Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza at Denver Stock Show | Westword
Taking Stock: The 29th Annual Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza

The National Western Stock Show is drawing records crowds.
January 8, 2024
Folklore de Mexico dance performers.
Folklore de Mexico dance performers. Evan Semón
The 118th National Western Stock Show kicked off over the weekend with record crowds. The lineup included a double feature of the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza, back for a 29th time on January 7.

The place was packed; no one wanted to miss any of the action that included Mexican-style bull riding, bareback riding, trick roping, mariachi music, sidesaddle riders and Portuguese-style bullfights.

The National Western continues through January 21 with a variety of special events; in the meantime, see photos of the Mexican rodeo below:
click to enlarge Mexican cowboy roping.
Trick ropers during the Mexican rodeo.
Evan Semón
click to enlarge
Stagecoach horses raced through the Coliseum.
Evan Semón
click to enlarge women riding sidesaddle at rodeo
Escaramuza Charra sidesaddle riders .
Evan Semón
click to enlarge
Mini-Escaramuza performers, or stick-horse dancers.
Evan Semón
click to enlarge
The Denver Coliseum was full of families.
Evan Semón
click to enlarge rodeo cowboy bucked.
Jesus Ortega of Satevo, Chihuahua, is upended.
Evan Semón
click to enlarge
A cowboy lands in the dust.
Evan Semón
click to enlarge crowd of people at rodeo.
Fans of all ages packed the place.
Evan Semón
click to enlarge
"Paso de la Muerte" or the "Leap of Death," when a cowboy leaps from a saddle to another horse at full speed.
Evan Semón
click to enlarge
Escaramuza Charra sidesaddle riders pray at the conclusion of a safe performance.
Evan Semón
click to enlarge woman dancing with horse
Staci Diaz dances with her horse, Liberty.
Evan Semón
click to enlarge woman singing at rodeo.
Isabel Marie Sanchez was a special guest who wowed the crowd.
Evan Semón
click to enlarge back of man in big sombrero
Luis Canela, the Spanish voice of the Denver Broncos home games, worked at the Mexican rodeo, too.
Evan Semón
click to enlarge Mexican rodeo director
The Mexican rodeo is directed by Gerardo “Jerry” Diaz.
Evan Semón
