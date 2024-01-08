Taking Stock: The 29th Annual Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza

[
The 118th National Western Stock Show
kicked off over the weekend with record crowds. The lineup included a double feature of the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza, back for a 29th time on January 7.
The place was packed; no one wanted to miss any of the action that included Mexican-style bull riding, bareback riding, trick roping, mariachi music, sidesaddle riders and Portuguese-style bullfights.
The National Western continues through January 21 with a variety of special events; in the meantime, see photos of the Mexican rodeo below:
click to enlarge
Trick ropers during the Mexican rodeo.
Evan Semón
click to enlarge
Stagecoach horses raced through the Coliseum.
Evan Semón
click to enlarge
Escaramuza Charra sidesaddle riders .
Evan Semón
click to enlarge
Mini-Escaramuza performers, or stick-horse dancers.
Evan Semón
click to enlarge
The Denver Coliseum was full of families.
Evan Semón
click to enlarge
Jesus Ortega of Satevo, Chihuahua, is upended.
Evan Semón
click to enlarge
A cowboy lands in the dust.
Evan Semón
click to enlarge
Fans of all ages packed the place.
Evan Semón
click to enlarge
"Paso de la Muerte" or the "Leap of Death," when a cowboy leaps from a saddle to another horse at full speed.
Evan Semón
click to enlarge
Escaramuza Charra sidesaddle riders pray at the conclusion of a safe performance.
Evan Semón
click to enlarge
Staci Diaz dances with her horse, Liberty.
Evan Semón
click to enlarge
Isabel Marie Sanchez was a special guest who wowed the crowd.
Evan Semón
click to enlarge
Luis Canela, the Spanish voice of the Denver Broncos home games, worked at the Mexican rodeo, too.
Evan Semón
click to enlarge
The Mexican rodeo is directed by Gerardo “Jerry” Diaz.
Evan Semón
