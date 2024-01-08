Taking Stock: The 29th Annual Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza

Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza, back for a 29th time on January 7. The 118th National Western Stock Show kicked off over the weekend with record crowds. The lineup included a double feature of the

Trick ropers during the Mexican rodeo. Evan Semón

Stagecoach horses raced through the Coliseum. Evan Semón

Escaramuza Charra sidesaddle riders. Evan Semón

Mini-Escaramuza performers, or stick-horse dancers. Evan Semón

The Denver Coliseum was full of families. Evan Semón

Jesus Ortega of Satevo, Chihuahua, is upended. Evan Semón

The place was packed; no one wanted to miss any of the action that included Mexican-style bull riding, bareback riding, trick roping, mariachi music, sidesaddle riders and Portuguese-style bullfights.The National Western continues through January 21 with a variety of special events; in the meantime, see photos of the Mexican rodeo below: