Pop Culture Classroom Lives On!

Back when a Denver-based comic convention was still just a cool idea in the hearts and imaginations of fans and four-color professionals alike, Pop Culture Classroom (then called Comic Book Classroom) was the spiritual twin to that idea, providing an educational angle for kids to enjoy comics, video games and pop culture in general about a year before the convention itself would first take place. For years, Pop Culture Classroom partnered with what was then Denver Comic Con, until it moved up into the title of the event itself in 2019, when the Mile High event was renamed Denver Pop Culture Con.
Now FAN EXPO has taken over — but that doesn’t mean Pop Culture Classroom has been left out in the cold. Quite the opposite: It’s the featured charity of FAN EXPO Denver, which, according to vice president of FAN EXPO HQ Andrew Moyes, means that “every ticket purchased helps fund services and resources that help teachers, parents, and students learn, imagine, create and connect through the power of pop culture.”
“FAN EXPO Denver: SPECIAL EDITION isn’t just a place for must-see entertainment. It’s about learning, imagining, creating, and community connection too,” says Pop Culture Classroom interim executive director Adam Kullberg. “We’ve got an amazing weekend of engaging and entertaining activities planned for educators, students, families and fans.” That includes 6,000 square feet of interactive Kids’ Lab events and more than sixty hours of programming.
Pop Culture Classroom is also offering Educators' Day on Friday, October 29. It’s an opportunity for educators to attend the convention for free in order to participate in a “track of workshops, panels, and other professional opportunities designed for Colorado teachers, librarians, education and teaching students, and other educators." Educators can apply for this free day of professional development at the Pop Culture Classroom website.
And that’s not all. Pop Culture Classroom also offers programs like Experience the Comics, a free day of learning and fun aimed at student and youth groups, offering hands-on experience with comics, anime, movies, video games and more. (Interested groups can apply for this event here.) Add to that the always-impressive Kids’ Lab art and storytelling experiences, and all the panels and presentations about the creative marriage of comics and classroom, and Pop Culture Classroom’s imprint on FAN EXPO Denver: SPECIAL EDITION will surely be felt.
Tickets to all Pop Culture Classroom events for the general public are included with admission to the FAN EXPO Denver convention. As in past years, children twelve and under get in free with a paying adult, and fans can buy their single-day or full-weekend passes at the FAN EXPO website.
“Pop Culture Classroom is putting together a fantastic weekend with FAN EXPO Denver: SPECIAL EDITION," says Moyes. "We’re excited to support this important work going forward.”
For more information about Pop Culture Classroom's role at FAN EXPO Denver: SPECIAL EDITION, hosted at the Colorado Convention Center from October 29 to 31, see the Pop Culture Classroom website.