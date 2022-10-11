Queer Art Collective Below the Concrete Shows DIY Is Fine Art

click to enlarge Nïr is seen writing poetry on the walls. Courtesy Viera Smith

One of Bollag-Miller's works. Courtesy Viera Smith

The theme for the latest DIY offering, which runs October 14 through October 16, is "the intersection between conflict and sanctuary," says Smith. "How the two interact, how they are isolated from each other, and what that means to each individual artist.” Even with this conceptual prompt, the artworks in the show are distinctly different given how the artists convey individual ideas of sanctuary and conflict, but they all carry a potent, visceral quality. “We have a broad enough concept that everyone was really able to take their own experiences to not necessarily fit a theme, but what makes sense to them and what resonates as a sanctuary or as conflict or even both,” Smith explains.

click to enlarge Smith's installation, "Withdrawal." Courtesy Viera Smith

click to enlarge Vulvexx Summerssmith has created video installation titled "-Nightmare Film-." Courtesy Viera Smith

click to enlarge Iphis Aire has created a series of ceramics. Courtesy Viera Smith