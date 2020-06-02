National Art Drive Is a Worldwide Exhibition This Saturday

The arts have been in crisis since the COVID-19 shutdowns began. Museums, galleries, performance spaces, theaters, concert halls, bars, clubs and pretty much everywhere else that creatives share their work has been closed. And even as restrictions on other industries are loosened across Colorado, the arts sector remains largely on pause.

This creates more than just economic problems. Cultural events are where people go to recharge, to reflect critically about the world and to connect with others. And for many artists and performers, sharing their work is more than just a business — it’s how they find meaning in life.

Organizers with the Los Angeles-based creative event company RAW wanted to give artists from around the globe a chance to safely share their work while bringing much-needed attention to the struggles of the creative sector.

"At RAW, we believe that nothing takes the place of seeing art, or experiencing performances, fashion or music live in person," the organization explains. "The arts community is deeply wounded by this massive crisis; postponed showcases, performances, display opportunities, and tours have compounded with the loss of creative jobs. According to a recent survey, 64 percent of artists are unemployed as a result of this crisis and 95 percent have lost revenue as a result of the global pandemic. Independent artists need financial support."

To address all this, the RAW organizers created the National Arts Drive, scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 6. During this time, creatives of all stripes will perform from balconies, stoops, sidewalks, driveways and yards, and audiences will be tasked with driving around their cities to enjoy the work. Denver and Boulder will both be participating, as will other cities across the United States, Canada, Venezuela and Mexico.

“We're calling on the local community to take a drive through city blocks and suburban streets using our interactive map that allows for direct donations to artists from the safety of their car via a touch-free transfer,” explains RAW’s website.

The organization is recruiting not just an audience, but artists and drivers to participate in the event. “There is no charge for artists to participate or to be listed on the National Arts Drive map,” RAW notes. “Though we are encouraging drivers to support artists as they approach installations and performances, there is no cost to the community drivers to engage with the experience.”

To sign up as an artist or driver, go to the National Arts Drive website.