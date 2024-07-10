Remembering Jessica McMillan, an Artist Whose Light Will Never Fade

It is rare to find those true, genuine people. The ones who make friends wherever they go. Who listen without judgment, who inspire you to do better, who can make you belly-laugh and who hold you in warmth when you cry. Who exude a radiant, unbreakable light.
We lost one of those rarities when Jessica Sidonie McMillan passed away in a Denver house fire on July 7. The 31-year-old visionary artist and muralist is survived by her mother, Risa McMillan; her father, Mark McMillan; her brother, Lucas McMillan; her grandmother, Sidonie Triepel Williams; her beloved pets, Banksy and Zion; and the vibrant memories held close by her cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. A GoFundMe has been created to support her roommates, who were not home and lost many possessions, as well as the pets, who are suffering medical issues as a result of the fire.
Jessica made a profound and indelible impact on anyone who was lucky enough to become close to her, as evidenced by the dozens of friends and family members now posting memories and photos of her. In the aftermath of such a shocking tragedy, it is important to remember not how she died, but how she lived.
She attended the College of Charleston, where she majored in studio art; she also studied religion there, concentrating on mysticism and practices that centered nature in the pursuit of the divine, which she would then reflect in her artwork. We would go on camping trips outside of Asheville, North Carolina, exploring waterfalls and jumping into ponds and lakes, something only Jess was capable of convincing her more anxious friends to do. With her joyful charm, she could always get you to take a chance on something you had never done before.
She loved that she could easily drive into the mountains, where she painted plein-air landscapes of vistas and rushing streams. Jessica was the person you'd ask if you were looking for a new hike, and she particularly loved the challenging ones, especially fourteeners (she had planned to hike Mt. Sherman on July 8). She would encourage her friends to come out with her, to take cold plunges in streams and breathe the thin, crisp air, embracing the sheer energy of life that is stored at such heights. In Jessica, that energy was omnipresent, translated through her unfettered joy and wisdom.
That wisdom paired with her ability to sit with anyone and to hold space for them without judgment. Just one conversation with her could transform a difficult challenge into a moment of opportunity to learn.
Jessica was proud of her sobriety and wanted to use her extraordinary wealth of gifts to heal others on the same path, becoming a licensed kambo facilitator around her 31st birthday in June. When I last saw her, at the Red Rocks Umphrey's McGee concert, she told me she didn't want to make money off of her services; she just wanted to help people heal.
That ethos is reflected in Jessica's final journal entry, from July 3: "My life is full of abundance! I appreciate every blessing, no matter how small."
To have known her is a blessing beyond measure.
If you shared a friendship with Jessica, please write your favorite memories of her in this Google Doc for family and friends.