Review: Dune: Part Two Is a Kick-Ass Sci-Fi Epic With More Sandworms and Fewer Problems

Dune: Part One put me to sleep. Now, that speaks more to the film's serene, albeit incredibly exposition-heavy, sequences than to any lack of artistic merit. Still, as a fan of the 1965 source material, I was cautiously optimistic about the followup. Part One ends with the destruction of the House of Atreides and Paul's flight into the desert, so that must mean the sequel would be more action-packed than the first one, right?
If Dune: Part One was a lullaby, then Dune: Part Two is the alarm clock blaring with the force of a thousand sandworms. This sequel shakes off the drowsy dust with a vengeance, trading in lengthy lore dumps for a narrative as intoxicating as the film's sacred spice. It's as if Denis Villeneuve personally shook me awake, handed me an espresso and launched me into the stratosphere aboard a spice-fueled rocket.
Part Two expands the universe as well as the emotional and political landscapes of Frank Herbert's legendary saga. The film kicks off with text that reads, "Power over spice is power over all." This mantra isn't just a clever piece of world-building; it's the thematic backbone of a narrative that explores the intoxicating allure of power and its consequences.
Florence Pugh's Princess Irulan is journaling about Paul Atreides's possible survival and her father's despair after the fall of House of Atreides, which re-contextualizes the events of the previous film on a galactic scale and sets the groundwork for the epic saga to unfold. This is immediately followed by an intense encounter in which Paul (Timothée Chalamet) and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), alongside Fremen troops, navigate a perilous ambush by the Harkonnens.
These sequences masterfully juxtapose political intrigue with raw survival, encapsulating the film's broader themes of power, vengeance and destiny. The early moments not only establish the high stakes, but also signal a shift toward a more action-packed and emotionally resonant narrative than that of its predecessor.
Meanwhile, the ensemble cast is a constellation of talent. Chalamet is cemented as a heartthrob within the space-opera genre with his nuanced portrayal of Paul Atreides, who transforms from a broody teen with a messiah complex to a leader with a thirst for vengeance. Zendaya brings depth and defiance to Chani, and thankfully gets more than seven minutes of screen time this go-around. Needless to say, the chemistry between her and Chalamet simmers like desert heat.
The newcomers — including Pugh, Austin Butler and Christopher Walken — blend seamlessly into Dune's world, each adding layers to the rich narrative. Particularly, Butler's Feyd-Rautha is a revelation, with his character's gladiatorial prowess and political maneuvering providing some of the film's most thrilling moments.
Ferguson's role as Lady Jessica is significantly expanded; she does an excellent job of capturing the inner turmoil of a mother and a key political player in the universe's shifting sands. Javier Bardem, reprising his role as Stilgar, embodies the fierce loyalty and wisdom of the Fremen, adding layers to the film's depiction of cultural and religious dynamics.
Villeneuve's mastery is evident in every frame, from the sweeping desert vistas to the intimate moments of betrayal and love. The screenplay, co-written with Jon Spaihts, is sharp, making the complex lore accessible and engaging. The returning creative team, including Greig Fraser's breathtaking cinematography and Hans Zimmer's haunting score, elevates the film into a sensory masterpiece.
But it's Paul's personal journey that anchors the narrative. His struggle with the legacy of his family and the weight of prophecy makes for a compelling watch. The action sequences, especially the sandworm rides and the final battle, are visual feasts that demand the biggest screens, while the film's quieter moments, including smooching on sand dunes and silence deceptions, linger long after the credits roll.
This sequel doesn't just exceed expectations — it obliterates them, making Dune: Part Two a master class in how to elevate a franchise. It blends high-stakes political intrigue, deeply personal journeys and breathtaking visuals into a cinematic experience that’s as thought-provoking as it is thrilling.