Review: Abstraction Has the Starring Role in Four Robischon Solos

Abstract expressionism, the mid-twentieth-century movement that rewrote art history, is still pointing the way for many contemporary painters. The defining characteristics of abstract expressionism (a sensibility rather than a single style) are non-objectivity and exploration of the physical characteristics of the pigments themselves. How the paints flow, how they drip, how they smear, how they can be tissue-thin or as thick as putty, are all urgent concerns. Abstract-expressionist paintings put equal importance on the entire surface of the canvas or panel, in contrast to a traditional portrait, in which the center is the most critical, or a traditional landscape, in which the foreground is key. Robischon Gallery is currently hosting three solos with paintings that somehow refer to, or are tied to, the epoch-making approach of abstraction, while a fourth includes abstractions based on natural shapes. This last solo may be unrelated to the others, but it looks great with them anyway.

The enormous spaces up front are devoted to Deborah Dancy: Turbulence. Although Deborah Dancy has been exhibiting her work since the 1980s, this is her Denver premiere. Dancy’s interests are wide-ranging; in addition to abstracts, she also does straightforward photos of iconic objects such as urns and vases, but none of those are in this show. The long wall to the left of the entry is painted black, as it was for the earlier John Buck show, and Dancy’s paintings — “Trapped by My Own Devices,” “Some of This and Some of That” and “Pitch and Pendulum” — which are lined up along it, positively pop. The three paintings are compatible, with related if not identical palettes that are big on white, gray and acidy green, and all have similar formal constructions playing major roles in the compositions. “I construct imagined forms from my examination of the disjointed properties that exist between natural and architectural structures,” Dancy writes. This idea manifests itself in the shapes in the paintings that hint at the illusions of figures and buildings. Dancy’s process — in which she instinctively makes marks, then scratches them out, covers them over or leaves them alone — conveys movement and action; you can easily imagine the artist slashing at the panels with paint-loaded knives, brushes and maybe even spatulas. These paintings really work.