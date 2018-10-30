Review: Boulder Ensemble Theatre Scores With The Wolves

In this regional premiere of Sarah DeLappe’s The Wolves, a Pulitzer finalist staged by the Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company, we meet nine teenage girls, all soccer players, and watch them before and between games. Seated in a semi-circle, a few of them discuss the genocide in Cambodia: Some are studying the situation in school, since this is 2014 and one of the perpetrators, Nuon Chea, has just been convicted by the Khmer Rouge Tribunal. Their thoughts are fragmentary, unfocused, yet occasionally unexpectedly insightful; meanwhile, two of their teammates are talking about menstruation, one mocking the other because she still wears pads.

For a while, it’s hard to remember which character is which in this roughly ninety-minute piece. While defining characteristics pop up at intervals, they’re not often demonstrated or elaborated upon. Sometimes these details are tantalizing: Why does number 46 live in a yurt — or a yogurt, as another girl calls it? And if she’s been to Cambodia, as she states, does that mean she has some specific knowledge of the country’s blood-soaked history? She seems to be poor. She’s new to the team, inexperienced at the game and takes three buses to get to practice. Another girl says she’s stinky. It turns out that her eccentric mother is a travel writer. What can we piece together out of these fragments?