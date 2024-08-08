Scope Out This Weekend’s Best Art Shows in Denver and Beyond

This weekend, Loveland’s Sculpture in the Park celebrates its fortieth year, while environmental artist James Tapscott conquers the Front Range this summer with one installation and two gallery exhibitions, stretching from Boulder to Colorado Springs. Closer to home, Leon Gallery gives controversial Cuban artist Miguel Osorio his first stateside solo exhibition, and Genevieve Waller and Mary Grace Cathryn bring more performance art to Boulder’s East Window.
What’s it going to be? Hit the local galleries, or get out of town?
James Tapscott, photo·synthesis
GOCA Project Space, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 North Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs
August 8 through September 21 s
Opening Reception: Thursday, August 8, 5 to 7 p.m. (artist remarks, 6 p.m.)
The Australian environmental artist James Tapscott has left his mark across the Front Range this summer:
Green Box Arts Festival hosted his temporary installation Arc ZERO: Nimbus in Green Mountain Falls, and then Tapscott’s documentation of the National Science Foundation Ice Core Facility’s collection of 400,000-year-old ice samples went on view at Dairy Arts in Boulder.
Now, an exhibition of images from both projects opens this week at the GOCA Project Space at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs. If your interest is piqued, you can still visit Arc Zero: Nimbus in Green Mountain Falls, through the end of August, and Drip | Run | Freeze | Crack | Melt at the Dairy, through September 21.
Genevieve Waller and Mary Grace Cathryn, XOXO: Performance, Love and Affection
East Window & Gallery, 4550 Broadway, Suite C-3B2, Boulder
August 9 through September 20
Opening Reception / Performances by Steven Frost and Natalie Sharp: Friday, August 9, 6 to 9 p.m.
Closing Reception / Performance: Friday, September 20, details TBA
The performance-art and curatorial duo of Genevieve Waller and Mary Grace Cathryn return to the East Window in Boulder again for a new round of think pieces — this time about finding love in the nonnormative world. They’ll carry out the evening with help from a curated collection of notable artists, musicians and activists, including Su Kaiden Cho, Venus Cruz, Steven Frost, Kalyn Heffernan, David Mramor and Natalie Sharp, who will demonstrate what it takes to be who you are, outside of societal conventions. East Window will host two performance nights on the exhibition’s first and last evenings.
PoN pOn Bar Staff Show
Lane Meyer Projects, 2528 Walnut Street
August 9 through September 29
Opening Reception: Friday, August 9, 8 p.m. to late
Lane Meyer Projects, the experimental gallery housed inside the artsy RiNo bar Pon Pon, will host a more folksy kind of show beginning this week: a group exhibition by past and present Pon Pon employees. Some have been in shows there, and many haven’t, but for one dreamy couple of months, they are all equals on the walls.
Michael Carson Solo Exhibition
Stephanie Hartshorn, Grassroots Urbanism
Abend Gallery, 1261 Delaware Street
August 9 through August 27
Artist Reception: Friday, August 16, 5 to 8 p.m.
Figurative painter Michael Carson poses his human subjects against washed-out backgrounds, drawing the viewer’s eye to their painted faces, or even more directly, into their eyes (and sometimes into the shadowed impressions of where their eyes would be). Nothing in the background suggests who they are or what they are thinking, giving those who study their faces open permission to imagine the back story. Carson says this collection is inspired by recent travels in Italy, so that might help. Also featured through August is painter Stephanie Hartshorn’s Grassroots Urbanism, which is a pretty descriptive way of characterizing her ’scapes, which range from pastoral to urban to industrial, all under fantastic blue or clouded skies.
40th Annual Sculpture in the Park
Benson Sculpture Park, 3004 Aspen Drive, Loveland
Patron Party: Friday, August 9, 3 to 8 p.m., 21+, $75 here
General Admission: Saturday, August 10, and Sunday, August 11, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., $10 (fourteen and under free) here or at the gate, if available
Sculpture in the Park celebrates its fortieth anniversary in Loveland’s Benson Sculpture Park, where 160 sculptors working in any permanent sculpture medium will display their varied works to thousands of visitors who pass through the event each year. They are all vying to have their work selected for permanent placement in Benson Sculpture Park; the event itself is a fundraiser to buy new additions each year, but as Sculpture in the Park is the largest outdoor juried sculpture show and sale in the United States, it’s also a chance to be seen on the medium's major national stage.
Miguel Osorio, Filaments
Leon Gallery, 1112 East 17th Avenue
August 10 through September 14
Opening Reception: Saturday, August 10, 7 to 11 p.m.
The nonprofit gallery Leon provides the space for Cuban artist Miguel Osorio’s first U.S. solo exhibition, Filaments, a selection of works that unite delicate engravings, unusual art materials, and a theme of sexuality and interpersonal human entanglements. Works range from thickly tangled paintings using blood or semen as a medium to engraved grandfather clock parts.
Joe Clower Memorial
Rule Gallery, 808 Santa Fe Drive
August 10 through August 17
Memorial Reception: Saturday, August 10, 5 p.m.
Longtime Rule Gallery artist Joe Clower passed away in February at the age of 86, leaving behind a body of idiosyncratic paintings, furniture and sculptures, and many great memories as a past member of Boulder’s legendary Armory Group and the '60s Criss-Cross artist co-op. The gallery will share both art and memories on Saturday, August 10, with an exhibition (previews welcome at 2 p.m.) and at 5 p.m., a memorial gathering with insights from friends and family. The artworks will remain on view during regular gallery hours, through August 17.
Claudia Borfiga, Weathering
Galapago Space, 923 Galapago Street (enter through alley)
Saturday, August 10, 3 to 9 p.m.
Known for her cheerful paper-pulp paintings, textiles, ceramics and printmaking, artist Claudia Borfiga is leaving Colorado to return to her home in the U.K., but not before one last show and studio sale at Galapago Space. Don’t miss out: The event is only a one-day affair.
