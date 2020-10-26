Denver Film Festival Must-See Pick for October 26: Shiva Baby

Again this year, Denver Film Festival artistic director Matt Campbell is offering his must-see picks for each day of the event, which is largely virtual and continues through November 8. Keep reading to get his take on the selection for October 26: Shiva Baby.



October 26

Shiva Baby

Directed by Emma Seligman

Limited screening: Accessible until 11:15 p.m. October 27

"Shiva Baby is a lot of fun," Campbell says. "It's in our American Independent competition and also our CinemaQ section.

Danielle, the flick's protagonist, portrayed by Rachel Sennott, "is more or less forced to go to this shiva by her parents after a family friend dies. A lot of people are there at the house, including this older man she had a bit of a tryst with earlier in the day — and he's with his wife and infant daughter. But at the same time, she and her former best friend had a secret relationship that their parents don't know about."

The film was supposed to premiere at this year's SXSW Film Festival, which was canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak. But losing this opportunity has done nothing to quell the buzz about director Emma Seligman, "who's very much an up-and-coming new voice," Campbell believes. "I think she has a very promising future ahead of her."

