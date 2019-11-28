The Best Markets for Small Business Saturday Shopping in Denver

Sadly, we’ve become a point-and-click society. Sure, it's fast. But it takes all the joy and community out of gift shopping for friends and loved ones. Remember walking out into the sunshine, talking to people — stuff like that? Buck technology this Small Business Saturday, and enjoy a shop-a-palooza that supports your local small businesses.

Here are 25 of the best options:

Hit the Stapleton Holiday Bazaar for sweet deals. Sweet Caroline Confections

Stapleton Holiday Bazaar

The Shops at Northfield Stapleton, 8340 Northfield Boulevard

Friday, November 29, and Saturday, November 30, noon to 8 p.m.

Sunday, December 1, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

General Admission: Free

Shop & Sip Admission on Friday and Saturday, 5 to 8 p.m.: $25 and up

The Denver Bazaar comes to Stapleton for the first of three holiday markets this season. This edition's conveniently located near 47th Avenue and Main Street at the Shops at Northfield, where parking is plentiful and it’s easy to duck inside to warm up and maybe peruse Black Friday deals. The market boasts sixty eclectic vendors, food trucks and lots of booze bargains, including a ticketed Shop & Sip option on Friday and Saturday nights.

EXPAND Wrap up your gifts and your holiday shopping at the Golden Triangle Holiday Market. Golden Triangle Farmers Market

Golden Triangle Holiday Market

Golden Triangle Farmers Market, 1112 Broadway

Friday and Saturday, November 29 and 30, 4 to 8 p.m.

If you’re looking to go directly to Small Business Saturday, be reassured that no one ever said you can’t choose to shop small on Black Friday. Celebrate as the Golden Triangle Farmers Market gets festive for the holidays with artisan vendors, fresh wreaths from Rowdy Poppy and inventive gift wrapping.

Order homemade tamales for the holidays or learn to make your own at Re:Vision. Re:Vision Westwood Food Cooperative

Westwood Holiday Market, Art Show & Tamale-Thon

Re:Vision, 3738 Morrison Road

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, November 29 through December 15, times vary.

Tamale orders in advance, starting at $18 (tamale pickup, December 18 through 20 only); Tamale-Making Workshops, December 6, 7, 13 and 14, $20 each.

The Re:Vision Westwood Food Cooperative’s new RISE Westwood space on Morrison Road is ready for the season with a community-minded holiday event in three parts, beginning on Black Friday: First, hit the holiday market, chock-full of handmade goods with a Mexicano vibe, then catch The Lady of the Stars: A Tribute to Our Lady of Guadalupe, an art show of Guadalupe imagery curated by Mari Plaza-Munet and including local artists. It’s also an opportunity to order fresh platters of homemade tamales – in person or online, to be picked up at the co-op on December 18, 19 or 20. Or learn to make your own: A series of four different workshops will be offered in December for $20 each. Register in advance at the link above.

EXPAND Find art gifts for everyone at Visions West. Visions West Contemporary Denver

Black Friday Artists BaZaar

Visions West Contemporary, 2605 Walnut Street

November 29 through December 28

Opening Reception: Friday, November 29, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shun the big boxes and load up on the gift of art at Visions West on Black Friday, where hundreds of small works by more than forty artists will be ready for holiday shoppers. The affordable-art show hangs through December 28, but shopping early for the best selection might be your best plan.

Find affordable art treasures at Kanon Collective's annual Bibelot holiday show. Kanon Collective

Bibelot Show 2019

Kanon Collective, Pasternack’s Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue

November 29 to Sunday, December 15

Opening Reception: Friday, November 29, 6 to 10 p.m.

Closing Reception: Friday, December 13, 6 to 10 p.m.

Affordable art is also the focus at Kanon Collective, where the annual Bibelot Show is back for its first go at Kanon’s new home at Pasternack’s Art Hub in Lakewood. The juried selection of art offers something for everyone in just about any medium under the sun.

EXPAND Dream of summer at the Jefferson Square Holiday Sale with hypertufa plant pots by TheFancyReal. TheFancyReal.

2019 Jefferson Square Holiday Affair

Jefferson Square, 25th Avenue and Eliot Street

Friday, November 29, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jefferson Square in the Jefferson Park neighborhood takes the stress out of Black Friday with its annual artisan market and frosty outdoor get-together. Raise a hot spiked drink, dine indoors at the business block’s eateries or take advantage of photo ops with Santa and Frozen’s Elsa.

EXPAND Get in line early for the Horseshoe Holiday Market. Horseshoe Craft & Flea Market

Horseshoe Holiday Market 2019

Highlands Masonic Temple, 3550 Federal Boulevard

Saturday, November 30, and Sunday, December 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

The Horseshoe once again reimagines the nooks and crannies of the Highlands Masonic Temple for its cheery annual post-Thanksgiving holiday market, ready and waiting indoors and out with 100 hand-picked artisan, vintage and craft vendors, free admission and food trucks. It’s elbow-to-elbow at this one, a Westword Best of Denver favorite, and worth every minute. New this year, but not on the premises: An indoor Horseshoe Market retail shop with forty vendors is currently open through the end of December at the newly opened Edgewater Public Market.

EXPAND Feral Mountain Co. offers Small Business Saturday deals on Tennyson Street. Feral Mountain Co.

Sixth Annual Tennyson Street Small Business Passport Crawl

Tennyson Street between 38th and 46th avenues

Saturday, November 30, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Return passport with five or more stamps to Jolly Goods, 4020 Tennyson Street, by 6 p.m., December 7

Jolly Goods celebrates its sixth year overseeing the Tennyson Holiday Passport Crawl, a fun Small Business Saturday promotion where you can pick up a passport and start collecting stamps when you make purchases at the more than 25 participating businesses. Each stamp is the equivalent of a raffle ticket, entering you in a drawing for special goodies from different businesses. Along the way, you’ll also find discounts and freebies for shoppers. Feral Mountain Co., 3936 Tennyson Street, will also host an outdoor-related maker market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Turn in your passport at Jolly Goods, 4020 Tennyson Street, by December 7 to officially enter the drawings. The crawl coincides with the annual Berkeley Tree Lighting, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. (tree lights up at 5 p.m.) in front of Brazen, 4450 West 38th Avenue. A roaming Santa, hot chocolate, coffee and cookie-decorating are all part of the festivities. And stick around for the BookBar Bazaar, a literary shopping party at BookBar, 4280 Tennyson Street, with book recommendations by experts, prizes, vendors and — wait for it — free wine.

EXPAND Reed Weimer, "Cerise." Reed Weimer

Small Business Saturday Artist Market

Bigsby's Folly, A Craft Winery, 3563 Wazee Street

Saturday, November 30, noon to 5 p.m.

RiNo Made and Crush Walls put twelve of the RiNo Art District’s best artists forward for this Small Business Saturday art soirée at Bigsby’s Folly. See why RiNo still calls itself an art district, and meet some artists still hanging on in hipster town.

Gift-wrap yourself or a friend in a Mona Lucero art scarf. Shop Mona Lucero

Small Business Saturday at Mona’s

Shop Mona Lucero, 126 West 12th Avenue

Saturday, November 11, 11 a.m.

Veteran Denver fashion designer Mona Lucero joins in the Small Business Saturday trend with fresh designs and signature skirts on the racks just in time for holiday parties. Lucero’s latest venture, voluminous scarves printed with her original artwork and photos, will be 20 percent off all day to celebrate. Themes include butterflies, pussycats and fashion sketches, among other subject matter.

Small Business Saturday at Stanley Marketplace

Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

Saturday, November 30, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Stanley’s team of locally owned small businesses will band together in the spirit of the market hall’s community-minded Stanifesto for a full day of shopping and activities, including a variety of hour-long Drop & Shop workshops designed to keep little hands busy while Mom and Dad do some heavy buying. Need a break for some family time? Drop everything and head for the Stanley Silent Disco, an all-ages, dance-your-head-off party (observed quietly, with headphones); reserve a thirty-minute time slot between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. online and proceed to rock on. It’s free, and a limited number of walk-up entry slots will be available, too.

EXPAND Fetch Market is ready and waiting for holiday shoppers at the Denver Sports Castle. Fetch Market

Fetch Holiday Market

Denver Sports Castle, 1000 Broadway

November 30 through December 15

Fridays, 6 to 10 p.m.

Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

$5 weekend passes, $10 for all three weekends

Fetch Market, formerly known as the Denver Flea, has embraced a higher level of sophistication. This year it will throw vendor markets at the Denver Sports Castle on three consecutive weekends, beginning on Small Business Saturday, with a new three-weekend pass for $10 to appease the most thorough shopaholics. The selection of rotating vendors will change weekly for a fresh look. Looking for something more leisurely? Drop by the year-round retail Fetch Shop at the Dairy Block downtown.

Shop Small Saturday

Baere Brewing Company, 320 Broadway

Saturday, November 30, noon to 4 p.m.

Crafted Art Emporium’s holiday-market road show lands next at Baere Brewing, with ten local makers vending pottery, jewelry and trinkets, ornaments, artwork, candles, plants and more, while Baere chips in with 20 percent off its own branded merchandise and to-go brews.

Small Business Saturday in Cherry Creek North

Cherry Creek North, First to Fourth avenues between University Boulevard and Steele Street

Saturday, November 30, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Like Cherry Creek North itself, the shopping district’s Small Business Saturday takes on a tony aura with complimentary tote-bag giveaways at any of fifty or more participating businesses (if you’re lucky, you’ll get one with a Cherry Creek North gift card or a Cherry Creek North Edition Local Deck tucked inside). All of those shops will pass on in-store promotions, giveaways and discounts as you shop the area.

Small Business Saturday on The Square

Larimer Square, Larimer Street between 14th and 15th avenues

Saturday, November 30, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Larimer Square businesses get in the Small Business Saturday spirit and begin the block's holiday season with special discounts and perks at shops and eateries all up and down the street. You can easily finish all your shopping on a single circuit around the square.

EXPAND Deck your tree with naughty ornaments from Matter. Shop at Matter

Small Business Saturday at the Shop at Matter

Shop at Matter, 2134 Market Street

Saturday, November 30, noon to 5 p.m.

Matter is an anomaly in a digital world: a graphic-design firm where printing is done the old-fashioned way, with metal type on a hand-cranked letterpress, using design elements that are distinctly modern in thinking and impact. The shop attached to the workshop works in much the same way, presenting hands-on small-batch objects, tools, gifts and graphic-design tomes. Drop in on Small Business Saturday and you’ll not only find the unusual, but you’ll also be offered bites, drink and proactive conversations.

Holiday Craft Market

The Englewood Tavern, 4386 South Broadway

Saturday, November 30, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Englewood Tavern does what every good neighborhood bar oughta do for the holidays by gathering a prime collection of vendors who just might be neighbors, too. Hit the hot chocolate station (or the bar for something harder) and browse the selection of jewelry, bath bombs, curiosities, hand-sewn goods, art and more — direct from the maker.

Find fair trade treasures over cocktails at Bella Luna on Small Business Saturday. Bell Luna Gifts & Gallery

Cocktails & Candy Canes Holiday Market and Open House

Bella Luna Gifts & Gallery, 2045 Downing Street

Saturday, November 30, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bella Luna gets classy with cocktails and spiritual with psychic readings (fortunes told from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a buck a minute — or free with a $50 purchase), but the main event is shopping the cute boutique’s international selection of jewelry, fair trade handcrafts, and handmade decor and art. Bella Luna will be handing out discounts for purchases over $50 and free gift boxes, and is also holding a drawing for a special holiday gift basket. We see a return visit — maybe for Valentine’s Day — in your future.

Small Business Saturday in Golden

Golden Visitors Center, 1010 Washington Avenue, Golden

Saturday, November 30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Downtown Golden’s got charming all wrapped up, but you might not know about the foothills town’s other districts supporting small businesses. Stop at the Small Business Saturday Welcome Station in front of the Golden Visitors Center to get information about all five shopping centers, a hot drink and a free tote bag, and then you’re off. Other great shopping destinations in Golden on November 30 include the Foothills Art Center’s huge 45th Holiday Art Market and Shop the Fringes of Golden, comprising a gang of downtown shops not on the main drag. Stop at Truly BoHotique, 801 14th Street in Golden, or any other business on the list to pick up a postcard entitling you to special discounts at every stop.

Englewood Holiday Market and Tree Lighting

CityCenter Englewood, 1000 Englewood Parkway, Englewood

Saturday, November 30, 3 to 7 p.m.

The Greater Englewood Chamber of Commerce does its constituents well every holiday season with a friendly town tree-lighting and artisan market, accompanied by live music by the Tivoli Club Trio, sideshow entertainment by the Handsome Little Devils, and fire dancers to help light up the night. Englewood’s Devil's Head Distillery will host a cocktail tent to warm things up, as well. Come commune with your neighbors.

Green Mountain Holiday Market

Green Mountain Recreation Center, 13198 West Green Mountain Drive, Lakewood

Saturday, November 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sustainable Green Mountain — a group organizing community programs designed to increase awareness of sustainability and ecological practices in neighborhoods — calls its cash-only market “hyper local,” because everything for sale represents some form of recycling or reusability, from “forever” napkins and gift bags to canned goods, houseplants and homemade soap. Buy local and be mindful of the environment in a single shopping spree.

Small Business Saturday at the Dairy Block

Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee Street

Saturday, November 30, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Downtown’s Dairy Block is an urban buy-local/shop-small paradise, housing Denver-based small businesses and eateries, and giving support to independent local artists through residencies, gallery exhibitions and public art commissions. So if you’re downtown, its a go-to anytime for culture, shopping and eats. But if you do it on November 30, you might also receive a $10 gift card, available to the first 1,000 qualifying Small Business Saturday shoppers, to use in Frank Bonanno’s upscale Milk Market food mall. Make a purchase at any Dairy Block retail store and present the receipt at the Dairy Block Shop Small table in the complex’s art-lined pedestrian alley, and see if you make the cut.

Shop for gifts by women for women at Womxn of the Future's Small Biz Pop-Up. Women of the Future

Small Biz Pop-Up: Womxn of the Future

Ivywild School, 1604 South Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs

Saturday, November 30, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Womxn of Future’s Pop-Up might seem far afield in Colorado Springs, but its woman-centric premise supports diverse Colorado communities, including LGBTQ people, women of color, women with disabilities, single mothers and allies. Everything for sale or perusal, from artisan and vintage wares to design, health and counseling services, is from a local woman-owned business. Women ARE the future, you know.

EXPAND Has Crafted Emporium got a creche for you! Crafted Emporium

Holiday Craftstravaganza

River North Brewery, 6021 Washington Street

Sunday, December 1, 1 to 4 p.m.

Crafted Art Emporium joins forces with Modern Which-Craft to blend another handmade holiday vendor market in a brewery with a DIY ornament-making workshop. Kids and dogs are more than welcome at the taproom — and of course, for you, there’s beer. Can’t make it this time? River North’s Blake Street Taproom will host another Craftstravaganza on December 15.

