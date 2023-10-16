Steve Martin, Martin Short Announce Two Colorado Shows

Comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short are embarking on another comedy tour together called the Dukes of Funnytown, which they'll bring to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, June 14, and to Vail's Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater the next night.
At both shows, the iconic comedians will be supported by Steep Canyon Rangers, the bluegrass band with which Martin collaborates, and Jeff Babko, a pianist for Jimmy Kimmel.
Martin and Short met on the set of the 1986 film The Three Amigos and have been friends ever since. Their first comedy tour was in 2015, and they are currently co-starring with Selena Gomez in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, which just ended its third season.
Tickets for both Colorado shows go on sale via AXS on Friday, October 20, at 10 a.m. Presale tickets can be accessed Wednesday, October 18, at 10 a.m.