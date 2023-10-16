 Steve Martin, Martin Short Headlining Denver Red Rocks, Vail's Amp Next Year | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Comedy

Steve Martin, Martin Short Announce Two Colorado Shows

The iconic comedians will headline Red Rocks on June 14 next year, and the Amp in Vail the next night.
October 16, 2023
Steve Martin and Martin Short are bringing "The Dukes of Funnytown" tour to Colorado.
Steve Martin and Martin Short are bringing "The Dukes of Funnytown" tour to Colorado. Courtesy of AEG
Share this:
Comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short are embarking on another comedy tour together called the Dukes of Funnytown, which they'll bring to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, June 14, and to Vail's Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater the next night.

At both shows, the iconic comedians will be supported by Steep Canyon Rangers, the bluegrass band with which Martin collaborates, and Jeff Babko, a pianist for Jimmy Kimmel.

Martin and Short met on the set of the 1986 film The Three Amigos and have been friends ever since. Their first comedy tour was in 2015, and they are currently co-starring with Selena Gomez in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, which just ended its third season.

Tickets for both Colorado shows go on sale via AXS on Friday, October 20, at 10 a.m. Presale tickets can be accessed Wednesday, October 18, at 10 a.m.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Emily Ferguson is Westword's Culture Editor, covering Denver's flourishing arts and music scene. Before landing this position, she worked as an editor at local and national political publications and held some odd jobs suited to her odd personality, including selling grilled cheese sandwiches at music festivals and performing with fire. Emily also writes on the arts for the Wall Street Journal and is an oil painter in her free time.
Contact: Emily Ferguson

Trending

Meet the Couples of Married at First Sight, Denver Edition

Film & TV

Meet the Couples of Married at First Sight, Denver Edition

By Emily Ferguson
The Woman in Black Brings Bone-Chilling Scares to Wheat Ridge Theatre Company

Arts & Culture News

The Woman in Black Brings Bone-Chilling Scares to Wheat Ridge Theatre Company

By Toni Tresca
BMoCA Looks at AI and Art, a Halloween Boo Bar Pop-Up and More New Art in Denver

Art Attack

BMoCA Looks at AI and Art, a Halloween Boo Bar Pop-Up and More New Art in Denver

By Susan Froyd
Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Beyond) This Week

Things to Do

Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Beyond) This Week

By Westword Staff
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation