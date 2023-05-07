Succession Actress Has Deep Roots in Denver

Lupe-Schomp's father, John, is a local artist and retired manager of installation at the Denver Art Museum. Her mother, Katherine Schomp, is a local social worker and therapist — and the daughter of Colorado automobile dealer Ralph Schomp, who passed away in 1988 after building one of the largest car dealership networks in Colorado.
Today, Schomp Automotive Group spans three states and fourteen locations, with ten of them in the Denver area. Ralph's wife (and Lupe-Schomp's grandmother) was Katherine "Kay" Schomp, a "founding mother" of the Denver School of the Arts, according to the Denver Post, and a prominent figure on the Denver Board of Education in the ’70s and ’80s.
Here's a short excerpt from Kay Schomp's 2000 obituary in the Post:
"What an elegant lady she was," said Cindy Parmenter, spokeswoman for the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment, who covered Schomp as an education reporter for the Denver Post. "If there's an epitaph for Kay, she did it for Denver children. She truly believed in education."
Schomp was at the center of the controversy over school busing following the U.S. Supreme Court order to integrate Denver's schools, making sure DPS complied with the federal ruling.
Lupe-Schomp grew up in Colorado and graduated from the Denver School of the Arts in 2007, then went to the prestigious Juilliard School in New York City. She quickly grabbed roles in show business, racking up guest and recurring parts in network and cable TV shows in the early 2010s.
Lupe-Schomp's breakout roles include playing Astrid Weissman in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon Prime as well as Succession's Willa, an aspiring playwright/escort who becomes the love interest of Connor Roy. Willa is also responsible for one of the show's best comebacks, seen below: