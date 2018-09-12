Review: Suchitra Mattai Explores Her Heritage in CVA's Sugar Bound

Metro State’s Center for Visual Art has devoted its entire set of galleries to Sugar Bound :: Suchitra Mattai, a sprawling solo by mid-career Denver artist Suchitra Mattai that includes her distinctive installations, paintings and fiber works, along with a few videos. Although these pieces are closely related in attitude and appearance to those Mattai displayed at K Contemporary earlier this year, they were all created specifically for Sugar Bound.

The show was curated by CVA director Cecily Cullen, who also did the exhibition design. As usual, it looks great.

Mattai is interested in exploring her heritage and using it to raise broader cultural, social and political issues. That heritage is complex: In the nineteenth century, her ancestors left India for Guyana to work as indentured servants on a sugar plantation. This genealogical detail inspired the show’s title, since Mattai’s forebears were literally bound to sugar in order to make their living. Her family emigrated to Canada when she was a small child, and she grew up there, coming to the U.S. to attend college and then moving to Denver ten years ago.

EXPAND “Bound,” by Suchitra Mattai, paint and found materials. Heather Link-Bergman

She uses the clash, conflation and compression of these components of her personal history to set up the content of her conceptual pieces, which touch on everything from European imperialism to the exploitation of colonized people and the travails of the immigrant experience. Mattai also includes collapsing time in the mix, as Cullen notes. The concerns she raises based on nineteenth-century narratives are extremely relevant today, given what’s been happening at our southern border, where brown-skinned asylum seekers are denied entry to this country and, worse, separated from their children. The key source of Mattai’s inspiration is the relationship of the white oppressor to the non-white oppressed. She expresses all this mostly using found materials, particularly textiles, that she buys at junk shops or on the Internet, then alters and organizes into her striking creations. Mattai’s grandmother worked as a seamstress in Guyana, and the artist’s interest in needlework and knitting can be traced back to her.